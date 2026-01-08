The Housemaid keeps rewriting expectations in a box office season packed with major releases. Sydney Sweeney’s psychological thriller has moved from a quiet contender to a daily chart fixture, holding a top-three position in the US since its release. The run now adds another headline moment as the film secures a place among the top two titles on a crowded Tuesday, standing tall against far bigger brands and budgets.

The Housemaid’s Strong Tuesday Growth Lifts Daily Ranking

Third Tuesday delivered $2.1 million for The Housemaid, marking a strong 29.7% jump from Monday’s $1.6 million tally. The number also reflects a 50.4% drop from last Tuesday’s holiday-driven $4.2 million, a comparison that still underlines durability beyond the festive boost. Playing across 3,070 theaters in the US, the film climbed to number 2 on the daily chart, surpassing Zootopia 2, which collected $1.3 million on the same day. Only James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash stayed ahead, posting a dominant $4.5 million.

Budget Recovery & Global Box Office Performance Stay Impressive

Produced on a $35 million budget, The Housemaid has already moved comfortably past its break-even point. Audience response across markets continues to fuel the run, with domestic and international territories contributing in near balance. The movie’s worldwide collections now stand at $136.9 million (according to The Numbers), comprising $79.6 million in the US (as of January 6, 2026) and $57.3 million from overseas markets (as last reported).

The Housemaid Box Office Summary

Domestic – $79.6 million

International – $57.3 million

Worldwide – $136.9 million

A Major Domestic Milestone Remains In Sight For The Housemaid

The domestic performance has reached a stage that few recent Lionsgate titles have managed in recent years. The film could now well touch $100 million mark in the US. Keeping in mind the ongoing weekday holds and sustained theater counts, the current projections place the final domestic total close to $105 million – $120 million mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

