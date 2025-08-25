The Eden arrived in theaters this week and earned less than two million dollars. This is a difficult start for a film that reportedly cost fifty million to make. Before this, it had already played in Germany and was released on PVOD platforms in parts of Europe.

The film is based on the story of European settlers who left society behind to build a community on Floreana Island in the Galápagos. Jude Law leads the cast, which also includes Vanessa Kirby, Ana de Armas, Sydney Sweeney, and Daniel Brühl.

The Eden Box Office Performance

Since its release on August 2, Eden has grossed about $1.8 million, with over $1 million coming from North America and the rest from European markets, mainly from parts of Italy and Germany, per Box Office Mojo.

The Eden Box Office Summary

North America – $1 million

International – $825K

Worldwide – $1.8 million

Eden Reviews and Reception

Eden premiered last year at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the response was divided. The film now has 56% on Rotten Tomatoes. Many reviews describe it as a project with strong themes but weighed down by melodrama.

The critics did highlight the ensemble cast and the energy it brings. One felt the first half was weak, but appreciated director Ron Howard for taking on material far from his usual style, noting that it was refreshing to see him working in a different tone.

Americana and Eden Fail to Attract Audiences

For Sweeney, Eden marks another disappointment after Americana, which opened last week and failed to cross the one million mark domestically, per Collider. That Western, influenced by Quentin Tarantino’s style, had already been delayed for some time before its release. The two recent films have managed only around three million dollars at the global box office.

This comes after a period of heavy attention on the actor, whose breakout role was in HBO’s Euphoria. She has also been spotlighted in a jeans commercial and for her political stance. Her most significant success remains the romantic comedy Anyone But You, which took in over two hundred million worldwide at the end of 2023 after months of media coverage. Sweeney now looks ahead to upcoming projects, including David Michôd’s boxing drama Christy and Paul Feig’s thriller The Housemaid.

