Scarlett Johansson starrer Jurassic World Rebirth might be exiting the theaters in the upcoming few weeks, but it is not going without a fight. The film shows the power of a well-established franchise and how it helps a movie with mixed reviews become a blockbuster. By surpassing Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, it has become one of Universal Pictures’ top 15 highest-grossing films. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film received poor, below-average ratings from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The ratings stand at 51%, and their collective consensus stated, “Going back to basics with rip-roaring set pieces and fossilized clichés, Jurassic World Rebirth doesn’t evolve this prehistoric franchise but does restore some of its most reliable DNA.” The audience gave it an above-average rating of 71%. When the exhibitors were experiencing a slow summer box office, Rebirth came in and roared at the theaters. It became a blockbuster.

Jurassic World Rebirth at the worldwide box office

Jurassic World Rebirth was released in early July and is still going strong at the box office. It completed 51 days and has hit the $333.47 million cume at the North American box office. The international collection received a boost owing to its release in Japan. The overseas cume stands at $496.6 million, and adding that to its domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit $830.13 million. It is tracking to earn around $850 million worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $333.5 million

International – $496.6 million

Worldwide – $830.1 million

Cracks Universal Pictures’ all-time top 15 highest-grossers worldwide

According to The Numbers, Jurassic World Rebirth has achieved probably one of its last box office milestones by cracking the all-time top 15 of Universal Pictures worldwide. With an ensemble cast of Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, the film has surpassed the worldwide haul of Steven Spielberg-helmed E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. For the unversed, Spielberg’s film collected $797.3 million in its lifetime across all releases. Rebirth has surpassed that as the 15th highest-grossing film ever produced by Universal Pictures.

Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is an iconic and classic movie, which is why filmmakers and producers dare to make sci-fi movies like it. ET is not just a film but a cultural phenomenon.

Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic World Rebirth connection

Steven Spielberg directed the original Jurassic Park movie, which was released in 1993. It became the all-time highest-grossing film worldwide until Titanic was released. It surpassed ET the Terrestrial worldwide. Spielberg served as an executive producer on the Jurassic World movies, including the Jurassic World Rebirth, which features Scarlett Johansson, released on July 2.

