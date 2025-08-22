Zack Cregger’s Weapons has been unstoppable since it landed in theatres on August 8. The film quickly started climbing the box office charts and has kept its grip without slowing down. And now, with a modest budget, the project has turned out to be one of this year’s most profitable horror releases.

The movie follows the story of the unsettling disappearance of 17 children from a single elementary school class. The search for answers leaves the community in doubt and fear as they try to piece together what could be responsible. Strong performances from Julia Garner, Amy Madigan, Josh Brolin, Benedict Wong, and several others drive the tension forward.

Weapons Overtakes Nosferatu at the Box Office

Two weeks into its run, Weapons has earned more than $167 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. Around $100 million of that has come from US theatres, with international markets adding the rest. The film, with a budget of $38 million, had already secured profits once it crossed $95 million, and now it stands comfortably above that mark.

Weapons Box Office Summary

North America- $97.8 million

International – $69.6 million

Worldwide – $167.4 million

The film’s box office climb reached another milestone by surpassing Robert Eggers’ 2024 horror release Nosferatu, which had collected $95.6 million domestically. Eggers’ film, led by Lily Rose Depp, Bill Skarsgård, and Nicholas Hoult, was praised as a fresh and critical retelling of the 1922 classic, inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Globally, Weapons still sits behind Nosferatu ($181.7m), but the gap is closing quickly.

Weapons Enters Into An Elite Horror Movies List

According to The Numbers Weapons’ dominating box office performance has now placed the film in the 35th spot among the highest-grossing horror films in the US. It currently sits behind big Hollywood horror titles such as Scream 2 ($101.3m), Annabelle: Creation ($102m), and The Conjuring 2 ($102.5m).

The release pattern has also contributed to the surge. Initially, the movie was shown in 3,202 theaters, but the count has now expanded to 3,450 across the United States. Last weekend alone added around $25 million to its total, and with another strong weekend approaching, the worldwide figure could easily push toward $250 million.

Amid the soaring numbers, there are also talks of a prequel in the works. Reports suggest that Cregger is considering a story centered on Aunt Gladys, the film’s sinister antagonist, which could give audiences a deeper look into her past and set the stage for more horror.

