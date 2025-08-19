Weapons has surpassed one major 2024 and 2025 film at the domestic box office, cementing its place as one of the year’s breakout hits. The horror movie marks Zach Cregger’s second feature after his 2022 success, Barbarian. Starring Julia Garner and Josh Brolin, Weapons tells the story of seventeen school children who vanish in the middle of the night, leaving their families and town in a tense scramble to find them.

The movie has also received a heap of praise from critics and audiences alike. After a brief stretch at a perfect 100%, it now holds a highly impressive Tomatometer score of 93%.

Weapons Box Office Milestone: Beating Disney’s Snow White

Weapons’ impressive second weekend performance has pushed its domestic total to $88.5 million, per Box Office Mojo. This narrowly surpasses Disney’s Snow White, which earned $87.2 million domestically. Worldwide, Weapons still trails Snow White, which tallied $205.6 million, while Weapons has reached $148.8 million in just two weeks.

Weapons Box Office Summary

North America- $88.5 million

International – $60.3 million

Worldwide – $148.8 million

Snow White Box Office Summary

North America – $87.2 million

International – $118.4 million

Worldwide – $205.6 million

Despite Snow White’s struggles for Disney, Weapons’ performance marks it as a major success and positions it within the top 15 domestic earners of 2025. Its next milestone is overtaking Dog Man ($97.9m), which seems achievable given its momentum.

Weapons Edges Close to Nosferatu

Weapons has also exceeded the performance of Cregger’s first film, Barbarian, which grossed $45.3 million on a $4.5 million budget. Now, it is just about $7 million shy of surpassing Robert Eggers’ 2024 horror hit Nosferatu domestically ($95.6m).

Nosferatu received widespread praise for the performances of Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgård, captivating audiences with its haunting and unforgettable atmosphere. Weapons continues to ride its strong momentum and is on track to surpass Nosferatu’s domestic earnings in the near future.

The rapid success of Weapons suggests it could surpass $200 million if the current trajectory continues.

