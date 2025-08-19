The Fantastic Four: First Steps is close to hitting the $500 million milestone worldwide. It has surpassed the worldwide haul of Gladiator II as Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn’s highest-grossing film ever. After a long period of poor performance, the film is starting to improve at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Pedro Pascal appears as Reed Richards in this MCU movie, also known as Mister Fantastic in the Fantastic Four team. He is married to Sue Storm and can stretch, reshape, and manipulate his body into virtually any form, making him incredibly versatile and durable. On the other hand, Joseph Quinn appears as the Human Torch, aka Johnny Storm. He can engulf his entire body in flames, fly at supersonic speeds, and generate, control, and project intense heat and fire.

After four weeks, how much has the film earned at the worldwide box office?

Marvel Studios‘ The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $9.03 million on its fourth three-day weekend at the domestic box office, as per Box Office Mojo. It declined by 43% only from last weekend despite losing 245 theaters on Friday. Thus, the MCU film has hit the $247.3 million mark domestically and will soon cross the $250 million mark.

Meanwhile, at the overseas box office, First Steps collected $9.8 million on its fourth weekend, hinting at improved legs. After four weeks, it collected $222.2 million internationally. Allied to its $247.3 million domestic gross, the worldwide collection rose to $469.5 million. It is expected to hit $500 million in the upcoming weeks.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $247.3 million

International – $222.2 million

Worldwide – $469.5 million

Surpassed Gladiator II’s global haul to become Pedro Pascal & Joseph Quinn’s biggest blockbuster to date!

Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn were also integral parts of Ridley Scott‘s Gladiator II, released in 2024. The film collected $462.18 million in its global run and was the highest-grossing film in Pedro and Joseph’s career until this past weekend. First Steps has zoomed past the worldwide collection of Gladiator II, emerging as the highest-grossing film in Pascal and Quinn’s career.

According to media reports, the movie was made on an estimated budget of $200 million, excluding the marketing cost. Therefore, as per the industry’s rule, it needs to earn $500 million to break even. The MCU movie is now tracking to earn between $500 million and $510 million globally. The Fabtastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25.

