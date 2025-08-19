Moon Knight Season 2 remains a mystery years after the first season aired on Disney+. The show introduced viewers to Marc Spector and Steven Grant, played by Oscar Isaac, navigating their dissociative identity disorder while being tied to an ancient Egyptian god. The show’s first season ran from March to May 2022 and earned decent success, but Marvel Studios has stayed quiet about a continuation.

Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, also hinted at a future for the character without giving any specifics.

Crew Members Left in the Dark About Moon Knight Season 2

Now, even after three years, even the crew seems to be in the dark. Composer Hesham Nazih revealed in an interview that no one knows whether a second season is happening. He asked multiple team members and kept hearing the same response, that the show’s future is uncertain.

Want Moon Knight season 2 RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/mTW7V4Rb7v — Max Rockatansky (@Sohan_SD7607) June 14, 2025

“That’s the million-dollar question. No one knows. Not even Mohamed Diab. No one ever talked about this. No one knows. If you ask anyone, which I did, I only get, ‘No one knows’,” he said per Screenrant.

Other Marvel Shows Also Facing Delays

Marvel has been prioritizing other projects over immediate sequels. The focus appears to be on producing fewer shows with more impact rather than rushing follow-ups.

Moon Knight is not alone in this as Hawkeye season 2 has also not been greenlit, and while a Shang-Chi sequel is in development, it is not yet released. Many characters may return in future Marvel stories, but confirmed continuations are limited.

This cautious approach marks Marvel’s post-Endgame era. Delayed sequels risk losing audience interest in popular heroes like Moon Knight and Shang-Chi. Marvel is exploring new directions, but fans eager for more of these characters might have a long wait ahead.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Ali Fazal Turns Cop In Prime Video’s Crime Thriller Raakh – First Look Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News