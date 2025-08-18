Actor Dacre Montgomery, best known for his role as the menacing Billy Hargrove in the critically acclaimed series Stranger Things, recently spoke about his decision to quit Hollywood. The actor, who had become a fan favorite for his intense portrayal of the troubled character, said he took a step away from Hollywood after Stranger Things from 2017 to 2022.

Montgomery rose to international fame with Stranger Things, particularly during the show’s second and third seasons. His character was complex. Billy had raw aggression, but he was also vulnerable at times, which earned him immense appreciation, especially in his final scene.

In a recent candid interview with The Australian, Montgomery said that the constant spotlight and expectation left him feeling exhausted and disconnected from himself. Montgomery first appeared on the Netflix sci-fi hit Stranger Things, alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, among others.

He said, “Hollywood can be an incredibly overwhelming place. I have given a piece of myself to every role I have played, and that’s largely why I have taken time off. Lately, there’s been a lot of personal reflection about what I want in my career. I am trying to gain a bit more control over where and what I’m working on.” He elaborated that maintaining a public persona while navigating the highs and lows of fame had become increasingly difficult. “It’s not just about acting anymore; it’s about managing people’s expectations of you, and that can get very exhausting.”

“Traditional Hollywood stars existed because there was mystery,” Montgomery recently said. “Social media has done away with that. That’s a large part of why I dropped off the map for the last five years,” as reported by the Daily Mail. He went on to say, “I’m not trying to compete with anyone else, I’m living my truth and hopefully being able to pay the rent while I’m doing it.”

Dacre Montgomery Made His Acting Comeback 3 Years After Stranger Things

In August 2025, in an interview with People, Montgomery revealed that he took a hiatus from acting after the Stranger Things fame to “reverse engineer” his acting career. Montgomery said that he didn’t want to go into the “commercial direction” and was interested in “art house films”.

Dacre Montgomery’s latest film in 2025 is an indie drama called “Went Up the Hill,” which was filmed in New Zealand and premiered on August 15, 2025. Besides this, he has multiple upcoming projects, including “Dead Man’s Wire” (completed in 2025) and “Faces of Death,” as well as “The Party,” his directorial debut.

Will Dacre Montgomery Feature In Stranger Things Season 5?

Montgomery will not appear in the upcoming final season of Stranger Things 5, as his character was killed off in season three. His character in Stranger Things, Billy Hargrove, was the arrogant and troubled stepbrother of Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink). Known for his aggressive and reckless behavior, Billy Hargrove’s hostility stemmed from the abuse he suffered from his father. In Season 3, he becomes the unwilling host of the Mind Flayer, but he ultimately sacrifices himself to save his sister and friends.

