On Swift Horses tells the story of Muriel and Lee, a young couple trying to begin anew after Lee’s return from the Korean War. Their fragile sense of peace does not last long, however, when Lee’s brother Julius arrives, a gambler whose charm hides an unsettled past. From that point, emotions run deep, and a quiet but dangerous love triangle takes shape. However, Julius eventually departs chasing his desires, while Muriel is carried toward racehorses and a passion she never expected to find.

On Swift Horses: Adaptation & Cast

The film, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Will Poulter, and Jacob Elordi alongside Diego Calva and Sasha Calle, comes to life under the direction of Daniel Minahan, with a screenplay by Bryce Kass based on Shannon Pufahl’s novel.

The film had its first showing at the Toronto International Film Festival before arriving in theaters earlier this year, per Collider. The critics offered mixed reactions, but many praised the strength of the cast, which audiences will once again be able to see on screen.

On Swift Horses Streaming Release: When & Where To Watch?

On Swift Horses makes its streaming debut on Netflix on August 23, 2025, as part of Sony’s deal with the platform, where it will remain available for only eighteen months. It arrives shortly after the premiere of Broke, another Sony release this month starring Dennis Quaid.

Edgar-Jones and Elordi are set to continue their run with Netflix in upcoming high-profile projects. Edgar-Jones will star in Here Comes the Flood alongside Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson, a heist drama that is preparing to begin production. Elordi, meanwhile, takes on Frankenstein in Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation, arriving in November, joined by Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth.

The drama of On Swift Horses now finds new life on streaming this month.

On Swift Horses Trailer

