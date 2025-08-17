Netflix’s American Primeval wasted no time climbing the charts, racking up an impressive 14.3 million views shortly after its release, per the Irish Star. Eric Newman, the mastermind behind the series, has yet another success under his belt, marking his sixth major hit on the platform. The gritty Western miniseries dominated Netflix’s viewership from January 13 to 19, 2025, proving that audiences still crave the raw, untamed narratives of America’s past.

A New Gritty Tale of Power & Revenge

Even though a second season remains uncertain for American Primeval, director Peter Berg has hinted that nothing is off the table. For now, fans eager for more frontier action are turning their attention to another gripping period drama named Frontier. This historical thriller, which first hit screens in 2016, shares the same blood-soaked intensity and exploration of North American colonization that made American Primeval so compelling.

Frontier, led by Jason Momoa in a fierce and commanding role, follows Declan Harp, a ruthless trapper of Irish and Cree descent, who wages war against the Hudson’s Bay Company’s monopoly on the fur trade in late 18th-century Canada. The corruption runs deep and Declan’s relentless mission to disrupt the exploitative system puts him in constant danger.

Critical Acclaim & Show’s Future

While its debut season had a mixed reception, Frontier found its stride with season two, earning a flawless 100% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Like American Primeval, the series delves into violent clashes, power struggles, and the brutal realities of colonial expansion, except Frontier takes place roughly a century earlier.

Despite its success, the show’s future remains in limbo. Although there’s been no official cancellation, the lack of news about a fourth season has left fans frustrated. Viewers have taken to forums like TVSeriesFinale to express their hopes for a continuation.

One dedicated fan said, “I loved every episode of the Frontier. I would love to see if Declan finds his son. I would love to see Miss Emberly become the Governess of Jamestown. I would also love to see Declan to see what the people who have followed him do what they were sent out to do.”

They added, “Please let there be a season 4. Don’t let the Frontier end this way. So many more episodes could be done to see where everyone ends up.”

What Next For Frontier Star Jason Momoa?

Having recently found success in the TV show space again with Chief of War and dominating the box office this year with A Minecraft Movie, Momoa has a strong lineup scheduled. He is set to appear in films like In the Hand of Dante, Animal Friends, The Wrecking Crew, DC’s Supergirl and the highly-awaited Dune instalment, Dune: Part Three.

Check out the trailer of Frontier below:

