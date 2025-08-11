Chief of War, the historical drama series starring Game of Thrones and Aquaman star Jason Momoa, premiered on Apple TV+ on August 1, 2025. Created by Thomas Paʻa Sibbett and Jason Momoa, the show’s first three episodes are now available to stream on the platform. More than a week after its debut, how is Apple TV+’s newest big-budget series faring with audiences across the globe? And how does it stack up against critically acclaimed titles like Foundation and Severance right now? Let’s take a closer look.

Chief of War Tops Apple TV+ Global Rankings, Outperforming Foundation and Severance

According to FlixPatrol’s global Apple TV+ rankings, Chief of War currently leads the pack with 937 points, edging out critically acclaimed shows like Foundation (911 points) and Severance (348 points). Not far behind are Smoke (663 points), Platonic (637), and The Buccaneers (519), all of which showcase strong global traction. While Chief of War currently dominates the charts, other titles continue to perform solidly, and the competition across genres remains strong.

Chief of War – Plot

Set in the late 18th century and inspired by true events, Chief of War narrates the powerful story of the unification and colonization of Hawai’i. The underlying plot follows a fierce Hawaiian warrior, Ka’iana (played by Jason Momoa), who undertakes an epic journey to unite his people. As the four major Hawaiian kingdoms, Oʻahu, the Big Island, Maui, and Kauaʻi, stand divided and on the edge of war, Kaʻiana rises to unite them and defend his people against foreign threats.

Chief of War – Critical Response and Audience Ratings

Jason Momoa’s Chief of War currently holds a strong 93% critics’ score and an 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating a positive reception from critics and viewers. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Starring Jason Momoa at his ferocious best, Chief of War is a brutal epic that recreates Native Hawaiian history with commendable authenticity.” The show has a solid user rating of 7.8/10 on IMDb, further cementing its positive reception.

Chief of War Trailer

