Dexter: Resurrection Fan Theory

Dexter: Resurrection, which premiered last month on Paramount+ with Showtime in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in India, is already being hailed as one of the best seasons in the franchise’s history. Boasting a stellar 94% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score and a rock-solid 9.2/10 IMDb rating, anticipation is sky-high for the upcoming seventh episode, Course Correction. This follows the jaw-dropping Episode 6 twist that the Gemini Killer, aka Gareth, was actually one of a pair of twin serial killers, with Dexter having already killed one of them.

Throughout the season, viewers have met several chilling killers, thanks in part to Leon Prater’s (Peter Dinklage) obsession with them. But one name that’s the most mysterious of them all is the New York Ripper. Known for brutally mutilating victims, the unidentified killer has only been referenced through news reports, police chatter, and passing remarks. Now, an intriguing fan theory suggests that we may have already seen the Ripper several times in the show. Read on to find out who the dreaded serial killer might be and whether Dexter knows him.

(Spoiler Alert: This article contains major spoilers of Dexter: Resurrection)

This Crazy Fan Theory Could Set Up A Shocking Twist Ending

According to the fan theory (via Dexter Daily), the New York Ripper might be none other than Blessing Kamara (played by Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine), the kind and mild-mannered cab driver who helps Dexter find a job and a place to live. Introduced in Episode 2, right after Dexter’s truck was towed upon arriving in New York City, Blessing welcomed him with open arms, quickly becoming a close friend. But for some fans, his goodness seemed just a little too perfect.

Supporting this theory is a recent revelation in the latest episode, when Blessing opened up to Dexter about a dark and troubling past he had kept hidden. The confession hinted that the seemingly benevolent and family-oriented man is capable of violence. Whether their ‘chance’ meeting and growing bond are a mere coincidence or part of something far more sinister remains to be seen. If the fan theory proves correct, it could deliver one of the most shocking and brilliantly crafted twist endings in television history.

More About Dexter: Resurrection

The parent series follows a highly skilled blood spatter analyst, Dexter Morgan (played by Michael C. Hall), who moonlights as a vigilante serial killer guided by his father’s moral code. Its sequel, Dexter: New Blood, is set ten years after the Season 8 finale and revolves around the relationship between Dexter and his estranged son, Harrison (played by Jack Alcott).

Dexter: Resurrection picks up just weeks after New Blood. Dexter awakens from a coma, only to find out his son, Harrison, has already left. He travels to New York City to find his son, but on their trail is Dexter’s former colleague Angel Batista (played by David Zayas).

