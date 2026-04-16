The Madison has proven itself to be among the stronger titles in Paramount’s lineup, with the announcement of it being renewed for a third season before season 2 even premieres. The series, which stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell in leading roles, premiered in March 2026 and consisted of six episodes in its first season. Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

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The Madison Story: Inside the Clyburn Family’s Move & Tragedy

The Madison is set in and named after the Madison River Valley in southwest Montana, where the Clyburn family resides. The family moves there from New York City after the untimely demise of Preston Clyburn (played by Kurt Russell) and Paul Clyburn (played by Matthew Fox), following which the matriarch, Stacy Clyburn (played by Michelle Pfeiffer), has to take responsibility for the rest of the family as they move past their grief.

The Clyburn family faces many challenges as they rebuild their lives after this tragedy, each member with their own perspective on how much Preston meant to them. While Stacy considered Preston to be the love of her life, and is shouldering the responsibility of leading the entire family in his absence, one of her granddaughters is only nine years old and didn’t know him very well.

Another significant struggle the Clyburn family faces is adapting to their new life in Montana and dealing with the fallout of Preston and Paul’s decisions, which may have unforeseen consequences.

Season 1 Recap: Tragedy, Family Conflicts & Preston’s Funeral

The first season of the show takes place at a time when Preston’s death is still fresh in the minds of the Clyburn family, and they’re struggling to adjust to their new life in Montana. The season follows Stacy’s struggles with her parenting responsibilities, as she gets into fights with her eldest daughter, Abigail, and her grandchildren over their difficulties adjusting to the new normal.

However, Abigail eventually runs away from her family after a spat with her sister, Paige, which devolves into physical violence. While stranded on the road, Abigail eventually meets with Sheriff Van Davis, with whom she becomes infatuated.

Sheriff Davis eventually contacts the rest of the family after discovering the flight recorder from the plane crash that killed Preston and Paul. As the family reels from hearing the two’s final words, Stacy continues to struggle to learn how to make life on the ranch sustainable and looks to Preston’s journals for guidance. However, the relationship between Abigail and Sheriff Davis doesn’t last, and the two break up.

The first season ends with Preston and Paul’s funeral and its immediate aftermath. The two of them are laid to rest overlooking the Madison River, as per their last wishes. Afterward, Stacy and her family return to New York for a memorial service, and Stacy begins getting professional help for dealing with her grief. However, as the final scene shows, she has no intention of leaving the Montana ranch behind.

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