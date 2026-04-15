Daredevil: Born Again ended on a terrifying note last week, with Vanessa Fisk getting critically injured after Wilson Fisk’s plan to lure Bullseye out of hiding went horribly wrong. Episode 5 slows down the pace as it deals with the massive fallout of those events and shows what becomes of Daredevil, Bullseye, Fisk, and Vanessa. However, as the ending scene makes clear, the nightmare is not over.

Daredevil & Bullseye Escape, Matt Shows Mercy

The episode opens with Wilson Fisk not taking Vanessa’s injury well at all, as he actively interferes with the paramedics trying to take her away before calming down. He then orders his Anti-Vigilante Task Force to capture Matt Murdock and Benjamin “Bullseye” Poindexter alive. Fisk evidently blames them both for Vanessa’s fate and wants to deal with them personally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Murdock (@daredevil)

Meanwhile, Daredevil takes Bullseye and flees to a nearby restaurant. Bullseye is baffled by Daredevil’s attempt at saving his life, given that he’s the one who murdered Foggy Nelson, and Matt had tried to kill him in retaliation back then. Matt retorts that saving Bullseye now is his own twisted attempt at atonement, as he believes that he’d gone too far by letting his anger consume him, and doesn’t want to repeat that mistake.

However, a flashback sequence reveals a deeper motive for Matt’s actions. Back in the day, Matt and Foggy worked together to represent Foggy’s old friend, Lionel McCoy, who’d become involved in some illegal drug business. Lionel was not very pleasant to Foggy growing up, and he was not very pleasant when Foggy met him again as his lawyer.

Lionel refused to take the plea deal Matt and Foggy had negotiated because he believed his employers (who the flashback reveals to be Fisk and Wesley) would’ve had him killed, but Matt was unsympathetic to his plight. However, Foggy later discovered a problem in the search warrant that would invalidate the prosecution’s entire case, and convinced a reluctant Matt to move forward with it. Foggy even went so far as to pilfer his and Matt’s savings so he could help Lionel get a fresh start and escape the people hunting him.

Realizing that he’s been subconsciously trying to live up to his late friend’s values, Matt overcomes his hesitation and follows through with getting Bullseye to safety, despite nearly leaving him behind at the church.

Fisk’s Torment Refuses To End

Fisk spends most of the episode utterly shaken and desperately hopes for Vanessa’s recovery. She eventually ends up going into surgery and regains consciousness shortly thereafter.

However, Fisk’s joy at this turn of events is short-lived, as, while it seems at first that Vanessa is slowly becoming lucid and reminiscing about the time they first met, she soon begins to have memory issues. Then she flatlines, and Fisk calls the nurses in desperation and can only watch helplessly as his brief moment of hope is cruelly snatched away. The ending of the episode makes it clear that Fisk’s nightmare is far from over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Murdock (@daredevil)

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