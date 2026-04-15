Young Sherlock is a humorous, action-packed mystery from imaginative director Guy Ritchie that traces the fabled beginnings of the greatest detective in history. All eight episodes of Season One are accessible on Prime Video.

About Young Sherlock Season 1

A young, flamboyant Sherlock Holmes is drawn into a murder investigation that jeopardizes his freedom when he meets James Moriarty. A global conspiracy is revealed in Sherlock’s first case, which culminates in a dramatic confrontation that permanently changes his life’s trajectory. The series, set in bustling Victorian England and traveling overseas, reveals the early antics of the anarchic teenager who hasn’t yet become Baker Street’s most famous occupant.

Dónal Finn (The Wheel of Time), Zine Tseng (3 Body Problem), Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale), Natascha McElhone (Halo), Max Irons (Condor), and Colin Firth (The King’s Speech) were also featured in the first season of Young Sherlock.

Young Sherlock Season 2 Creators & Release Date

In addition to becoming an executive producer, Guy Ritchie will make a comeback as a director in Season Two, helming the first episode. Showrunner Matthew Parkhill, together with executive producers Marc Resteghini, Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, Colin Wilson, Harriet Creelman, and co-executive producers Steve Thompson and James Dormer, created the television series. Young Sherlock’s physical production is headed by Motive Pictures.

Young Sherlock, which stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After series) as Sherlock Holmes, will be renewed, Prime Video announced today.

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