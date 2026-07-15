Alia Bhatt vs Her Contemporaries: Has Alia Bhatt Done More Movies Than Deepika Padukone? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Is Alia Bhatt really everywhere? That was one of the most popular questions on X after the actress officially joined the fantasy-horror film Tumbbad 2. The announcement came a week after YRF released Alpha. The spy film underperformed at the box office, and the current social media wave has largely turned against the actress. Amid this, Alia Bhatt’s casting in Sohum Shah’s film has drawn mixed reactions. As mentioned earlier, many have started wondering if audiences have seen too much of Alia Bhatt in recent times. While the perception may suggest that, largely because the actress has actively promoted her recent films, the numbers tell a different story. Since the pandemic, she has starred in roughly the same number of films as her contemporaries.

Let’s take a look at the number of films done by Alia Bhatt vs Her Contemporaries.

Kritik Sanon- 10 Films

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The actress tops the list with a whopping 10 films, including theatrical and direct-to-digital releases. Kriti returned to theatres with Bachchhan Paandey, starring Akshay Kumar, after COVID-19 restrictions eased and life returned to normal. The film was released in theatres in March 2022. Since then, she has followed up with films like Shehzada, Bhediya, Adipurush, Ganapath, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Crew, Do Patti, Tere Ishk Mein, and the most recent Cocktail 2. During this period, the actress also won her first National Award for Best Actress. The award was presented in 2023 for the 2021 film Mimi. She also turned producer with Do Patti.

Alia Bhatt – 8 Films

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Alia Bhatt returned to cinemas with Gangubai Kathiawadi after pandemic restrictions eased. Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed the film, which emerged as a box-office hit. Later that year, she made a cameo in SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR, marking her first Telugu-language appearance.

Since then, Alia Bhatt has experimented with different roles in films like Darlings, Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Heart of Stone, Jigra, and the most recent Alpha.

During this period, Alia also made her debut as a producer with Darlings, which received a positive response from audiences. The film premiered directly on OTT. She further expanded her career by making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone opposite Gal Gadot.

Her recent films, Jigra and Alpha, underperformed at the box office, prompting questions about her box-office pull. Despite that, the actress is now looking forward to her film Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is expected to break her box-office streak.

Bhumi Pednekar- 8 Films

( Photo Credit – Facebook )

The actress, who is known for doing socially aware topics, has been part of 8 films since the pandemic. She first played a homosexual character in the film Badhaai Do. The film, also starring Rajkummar Rao, was a spiritual sequel to Badhaai Ho.

Following that, she took on emotionally driven films like Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar, Bheed, Afwaah, and Bhakshak in the years that followed. She also starred in the dark comedy film Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. She was last seen in the film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which did not work at the box office. The film also starred Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The actress also made her series debut on Netflix with The Royals. However, after being trolled for her uber-glamorous role, she backed out of the show’s sequel.

Kiara Advani – 6 Films

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The actress has had a very busy time since COVID-19, both professionally and personally. As she married co-star Sidharth Malhotra and welcomed their baby girl, she also did some memorable roles during this period. She first did JugJugg Jeeyo in 2002. Despite the movie being a multi-starrer, she stood out with her performance. That same year, she entered the horror-comedy world with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She was then seen in a rather light-hearted role in Givinda Naam Mera. She then switched up the meter for an intense love story like Satyaprem Ki Katha.

In 2025, Advani returned to Telugu cinema with Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. However, the film failed to impress at the box office. She then made a stunning entry in the Spy Universe with War 2. Currently, the actress is making noise for her upcoming film, Toxic, with Yash. The film will be released in theatres on August 26, 2026, marking her 7th film since the pandemic.

Shraddha Kapoor- 2 Films

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The actress is known to do selective projects. She has done two films since the pandemic, but has delivered a massive blockbuster with one of them. Shraddha was seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023) and, in 2024, in the box-office-shattering film Stree 2. The actress is now gearing up for the release of Eetha, which is based on a real-life story.

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