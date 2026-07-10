Dhamaal 4 Movie Review Quicker: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi & Riteish Deshmukh Are Unapologetically Mad

Dhamaal 4 Movie Review Quicker Ft. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi & Riteish Deshmukh’s Madness! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

What do you expect from a franchise that, in its first installment, made you gasp for breath laughing? You expect uninterrupted laughter and endless jokes that hit hard! I have entered the theater to watch Dhamaal 4 with the same expectation! And my gut feeling says I will not be disappointed. Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film features a galaxy of stars, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, and others.

The film opens with an unexpected, surprising avatar of Jackie Shroff and Satish Kaushik setting up the premise straight, narrating the backstory of the entire goof-up you are about to witness. Ravi Kishan is an actor I have been enjoying lately, and he has opened the film well!

Dhamaal 4 has started on a funny note, clearly setting up the backstory and the premise. Here are three thoughts I already have within the first 40 minutes of the film.

Ajay Devgn’s Mad Energy

Ajay Devgn has mad energy on screen. But most of this madness is not focused. It is scattered all over the place, and this madness is infectious. It moves in circles, spreading like a pandemic amidst the rest of the cast! Indra Kumar has clearly not shifted the blueprint of the film – lots of people who are filled with greed!

Proper Introductions!

The film is taking its sweet time introducing its characters, and it is following a proper sketch comedy pattern! Riteish Deshmukh, Anjali Anand, Arshad Warsi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Javed Jaffrey all get proper introductions.

Wacky Situational Humor

The humor in Dhamaal 4 is too wacky and might not be everyone’s cup of tea. But the unexpected madness created with the destruction of the set or the characters altogether is working! Children would love the animated madness the film is setting up, but I am not sure if they will get the outrageous, suggestive gestures!

All in all, the film is shaping up well!

PS. Arshad Warsi. Oh, You Funny Man! Just keep us entertained with this unapologetic madness!

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For the full review of Dhamaal 4, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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