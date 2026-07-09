Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Will Ajay Devgn Enter Top 5 BMS Pre-Sales Of 2026! ( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Ajay Devgn and comedy gang are back to trigger a laughter riot at the box office with Dhamaal 4! Directed by Indra Kumar, this highly anticipated fourth installment of the iconic franchise is all set to arrive in the theaters on July 10. However, the film is already picking up pace with its advance ticket sales on BookMyShow. In almost 12 hours, Ajay Devgn’s film needs almost 80K ticket sales to enter the top 5 ticket sales on BMS.

The countdown has officially begun, and Ajay Devgn‘s film has less than 12 hours to punch its entry into the top 5 ticket sales of 2026 for a Bollywood film on BMS. To claim the spot, Indra Kumar’s mad comedy needs to surpass Cocktail 2’s pre-sales of 120K tickets on BMS.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office BMS Sales

On July 9, by 4 PM, Dhamaal 4 has already registered a ticket pre-sale of almost 39.8K on BMS. The film needs almost 80K ticket sales in advance on BMS to enter the top 5 ticket pre-sales for a Bollywood film on BMS!

The ticket windows are showing healthy acceleration as the film inches closer to its Friday release. Historically, comedy films rely heavily on spot bookings and family audiences walking directly into single screens and multiplexes on day one. Even if the film narrowly misses out on the top 5 BMS pre-sales list, a strong finish near the 100K mark will comfortably position it for a double-digit opening.

If the final leg of advance booking catches fire over the next 12 hours, Ajay Devgn might not just enter the Top 5 BMS list; he might just challenge the previous comedy film that won the audience, Welcome To The Jungle.

Check out the top 5 BMS pre-sales for Bollywood films in 2026.

Dhurandhar 2: 2.41M Border 2: 404K Bhooth Bangla: 170K Welcome To The Jungle: 124K Cocktail 2: 120K

Dhamaal 4 BMS Pre-Sales Summary

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the pre-sales of the film on BMS.

July 7: 6.17K

July 8: 21.26K

July 9: 12.4K (till 4 PM)

Total: 39.8K

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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