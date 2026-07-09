Box Office: With Cocktail 2, Rashmika Mandanna Crosses The 3400 Crore Net Milestone Post-COVID (Photo Credit: Maddock Films)

Rashmika Mandanna has established herself as one of the leading actresses of Indian cinema in the post-COVID era. Starting with Pushpa, she has had a fantastic run at the Indian box office. Yes, there had been some setbacks, but thanks to some big money spinners, her cumulative collection in the post-pandemic era has been really impressive. Now, with her latest release, Cocktail 2, she has comfortably gone past the 3400 crore mark in net collections. Keep reading for a detailed report!

From Pushpa 2 to Cocktail 2 – A look at Rashmika Mandanna’s solid domestic run post-COVID

Pushpa marked Rashmika Mandanna’s first theatrical release in the post-COVID era. It scored a good 268 crore in India. It was followed by Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’s 9.57 crore. Sita Ramam earned 65.49 crore, while Goodbye scored 6.75 crore. Varisu did a business of 178.8 crore. Animal was her first 500 crore net grosser, earning 554 crore. It was followed by her first 1000-crore net grosser, Pushpa 2 (1265.97 crore).

Chhaava was Rashmika Mandanna’s 8th release, and it earned 615.39 crore. Sikandar scored 129.95 crore, followed by Kuberaa’s 90.89 crore. Thamma amassed 157.05 crore, while The Girlfriend earned 18.82 crore. Her latest release, Cocktail 2, is running in theaters and currently stands at 103.21 crore.

Rashmika goes past the 3400 crore mark with Cocktail 2

Before the release of Cocktail 2, Rashmika Mandanna’s grand total was standing at 3360.68 crore net at the Indian box office. With Cocktail 2 contributing 103.21 crore, she has comfortably gone past the 3400 crore mark, with her post-COVID cumulative total standing at a huge 3463.89 crore net.

With the Cocktail sequel, she could have targeted the 3500 crore milestone as well, but the film underperformed at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Rashmika Mandanna’s post-COVID releases:

Pushpa – 268 crore Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu – 9.57 crore Sita Ramam – 65.49 crore Goodbye – 6.75 crore Varisu – 178.8 crore Animal – 554 crore Pushpa 2 – 1265.97 crore Chhaava – 615.39 crore Sikandar – 129.95 crore Kuberaa – 90.89 crore Thamma – 157.05 crore The Girlfriend – 18.82 crore Cocktail 2 – 103.21 crore

Total – 3463.89 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Ajay Devgn Starrer Targets A Spot Among Bollywood’s Top 5 Openers Of 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News