Minions & Monsters North America Box Office (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After delivering a solid $37 million opening across 4,243 North American locations, Illumination’s latest animated comedy, Minions & Monsters, added another $9.4 million on Tuesday Discount Day (July 7), posting an impressive 64.8% rebound from Monday ($5.7 million). However, this was the lowest Tuesday discount day ever within the Despicable Me and Minions franchise, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando.

Nears $100 Million Domestic Milestone

After running for seven days in U.S. theaters, the Pierre Coffin-directed feature has reached a domestic total of $77.2 million, around $22.8 million short of reaching the $100 million milestone. Combined with its $98.5 million international haul, its worldwide total currently stands at $175.7 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

Minions & Monsters – Box Office Summary

North America: $77.2 million

$77.2 million International: $98.5 million

$98.5 million Worldwide: $175.7 million

Now, let’s take a look at how the 7-day domestic earnings of Minions & Monsters compare with the overall Despicable Me franchise, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Despicable Me & Minions Franchise – 7-Day Domestic Earnings

Despicable Me (2010): $85.6 million

$85.6 million Despicable Me 2 (2013): $59.6 million

$59.6 million Despicable Me 3 (2017): $115.2 million

$115.2 million Despicable Me 4 (2024): $47.6 million

$47.6 million Minions (2015): $166.5 million

$166.5 million Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022): $164.5 million

$164.5 million Minions & Monsters (2026): $77.2 million

What These Numbers Indicate

With a current North American total of $77.2 million, the figures above show that Minions & Monsters is ahead of Despicable Me 2 and Despicable Me 4 in 7-day domestic earnings. However, it is significantly behind the 7-day collections of the earlier two Minions installments.

The latest Minions entry currently holds a highly impressive 89% critics’ score and 76% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of writing, it ranks among the top 15 highest-grossing films of 2026 domestically. Backed by a positive critical reception, it will be interesting to see how Minions & Monsters performs in the next 4-5 weeks at the domestic box office.

What Is Minions & Monsters All About?

Directed by franchise veteran Pierre Coffin, the prequel is set against the backdrop of 1920s Hollywood and follows the Minions as they search for frightening creatures to make their monster movie. Later, they must team up to save the planet after unleashing monsters into this world.

Minions & Monsters Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates

Must Read: Minions & Monsters North America Box Office: Records The Lowest Monday Ever In Despicable Me & Minions Franchise History

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