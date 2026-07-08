Obsession North America Box Office (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Curry Barker’s horror sensation Obsession hit U.S. theaters on May 15, 2026, and has turned out to be one of the most profitable films of the year. On the verge of completing eight weeks in theaters, the film is on track to cross the $250 million milestone at the North American box office. With a current domestic haul of $246.2 million, it needs to earn just $3.8 million more to achieve the milestone.

Obsession – Box Office Summary

North America: $246.2 million

$246.2 million International: $158.2 million

$158.2 million Worldwide: $404.4 million

Beats Avatar: The Way of Water’s 52-Day $1 Million+ Streak

After opening to $17.2 million across 2,615 North American locations, Obsession recently added another $1 million on Monday (July 6), recording a 32.8% drop from last Monday. In doing that, the film has recorded the biggest 8th Monday of all time for a horror film, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando.

Moreover, by consistently earning over $1 million daily for 53 days straight, the Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette starrer has beaten Avatar: The Way of Water’s stellar 52-day $1 million+ streak. In the process, Obsession has recorded the 3rd-longest run in the post-COVID era and the 12th-longest of all time in terms of $1 million+ daily domestic earnings.

Cracks Top 5 Highest-Grossing Horror Films in North America

After surpassing The Exorcist’s $233 million domestic total, Obsession already ranks among the top five highest-grossing horror movies of all time in North America. It is now trailing Ryan Coogler’s Oscar-winning film Sinners, which earned $280 million domestically.

It (2017): $328.9 million

$328.9 million The Sixth Sense (1999): $293.5 million

$293.5 million Jaws (1975): $280.1 million

$280.1 million Sinners (2025): $280 million

$280 million Obsession (2026): $246.2 million

At its current pace, the Curry Barker-directed feature is tracking to earn between $250 million and $270 million at the North American box office. Given its digital availability, overtaking Sinners appears to be unlikely during its ongoing theatrical run. However, the final outcome will become clear in the coming weeks.

What Is Obsession All About?

When Bear (Michael Johnston), a music store employee, discovers a mysterious trinket, he uses it to fulfill one wish – to make his childhood friend and co-worker Nikki (Inde Navarrette) fall in love with him. Bear’s wish is granted, but with a wild twist. He gets more than what he bargained for as Nikki becomes dangerously obsessive, leading to unimaginable consequences.

Obsession Trailer

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