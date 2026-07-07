Obsession Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses Prometheus ( Photo Credit – Prime Video )

Obsession became the 10th highest-grossing horror movie of all time at the worldwide box office this weekend. However, the revised numbers now available show that Curry Barker’s film has beaten Prometheus to climb into the top 10 all-time horror grossers worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Obsession at the worldwide box office

The Curry Barker movie collected $5.3 million in its 8th three-day weekend. Along with the strong overseas hold, the worldwide collection crossed the $400 million milestone. In North America, the movie dropped by 45.4% from last weekend despite being on digital and losing 325 theaters. It is crossing $250 million this upcoming weekend. As of now, the movie’s domestic total is $245.2 million.

According to reports, Obsession collected another $12.1 million on its 8th weekend at the international box office. According to the latest numbers on Box Office Mojo, the movie’s international total is $158.2 million. Alongside the domestic cume, the movie’s worldwide collection is $403.4 million. It is the first Focus Features movie to cross the $400 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $245.2 million

International – $158.2 million

Worldwide – $403.4 million.

Surpasses Prometheus as the highest-grossing horror film of all time worldwide

Ridley Scott’s Prometheus was released in 2012, featuring an ensemble cast including Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Guy Pearce, Idris Elba, Logan Marshall-Green, and Charlize Theron. It is the fifth installment in the Alien film series and a prequel to Scott’s Alien [1979].

Prometheus collected $403.3 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. It was also the 9th-highest-grossing horror film worldwide. Curry Barker‘s film has surpassed the global haul of Prometheus as the new all-time highest-grossing horror film.

More about Obsession

Released in May this year, the film follows a hopeless romantic who breaks the mysterious “One Wish Willow” in a bid to win his crush’s heart. However, after his wish comes true, he realizes that some desires exact a dark, sinister price, setting off a chilling chain of events. It is also available online.

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