Obsession is the biggest horror hit of the year at the North American box office. It is earning more than many high-budget films at the box office. Obsession is now on the verge of surpassing the box office total of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu in North America. It is significant because of the massive gap between these two films’ budgets. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Obsession is the only horror movie this year to cross the $150 million mark at the North American box office

The Curry Barker horror romance is back at #1 in the domestic rankings. It collected an insane $4.3 million on its 4th Monday at the North American box office, recording the biggest Monday ever for horror movies. It dropped just 19% from last Monday despite the new releases. The R-rated horror movie has hit the $156.2 million cume at the domestic box office and is the biggest film in the genre this year.

Inches away from surpassing Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is a Star Wars movie directed by Jon Favreau, starring Pedro Pascal. The movie reportedly has a budget of $165 million and is underperforming at the box office. It has collected $156.9 million at the North American box office so far, and counting. It has accumulated this sum in 18 days. Obsession is less than 41 million away from surpassing the Star Wars movie at the North American box office. For the record, Obsession was made on a budget of $0.75-$1 million; thus, the huge budget gap between the two movies makes this triumph more remarkable.

It shows that huge budgets are not always enough to make a movie financially successful. A micro-budget film can also do wonders with all the right elements. The Curry Barker film has already overtaken The Mandalorian and Grogu in North America on Tuesday, but the official numbers have not yet been revealed.

More about the horror sensation

The micro-budget horror phenomenon has also crossed the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Obsession, released on May 15, stands at a global cume of $229.4 million. The story follows a hopeless romantic who breaks the mysterious “One Wish Willow” in hopes of winning his crush’s heart. While his wish appears to come true, he soon realizes that getting exactly what he desired comes at a dark, sinister price, turning his dream romance into a nightmare.

Box office summary

Domestic – $156.1 million

International – $73.3 million

Worldwide – $229.4 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: The Theatrical Profit It Needs To Earn To Surpass The Last 5 MCU Movies

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News