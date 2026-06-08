Obsession is enjoying a strong run at the box office, and with that, it has crossed two milestones as well. It is the first horror movie of the year to move past the $150 million milestone at the North American box office. Globally, it has thus crossed a major milestone, too, by experiencing a significant hike overseas. Keep scrolling for the deets.

1st horror pic of the year to cross $150 million at the domestic box office

The movie collected an insane $25.6 million at the North American box office on its 4th weekend. It is the biggest three-day of all time for horror movies, with just a decline of 6.6% from last Friday. The distributors added another 120 screens in the region, bringing the total to 2900 theaters. It performed better than Backrooms, which is in its second weekend. The film has thus crossed the $150 million mark domestically and now stands at $152.1 million in North America. It is the first horror film of the year to cross this mark domestically.

Obsession crosses $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office

According to reports, Obsession collected $17.7 million at the international box office in its 4th weekend. It once again rose by 98.9% from last weekend, and it jumped for three consecutive weekends overseas. The horror movie reached the $72.7 million cume over 56 markets overseas. Allied to the $152.1 million domestic cume, the worldwide total has reached $224.8 million in just 26 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $151.1 million

International – $72.7 million

Worldwide – $224.8 million

More about the movie

According to reports, it was made on a budget of $0.75 million to $1 million and has earned considerably more than the micro budget. This is also not the end, as it is tracking to gross between $300 million and $400 million worldwide. Domestically, too, it is tracking to earn between $220 million and $250 million. It would be the first horror movie to achieve this domestic cume this year. Obsession was released in the theaters on May 15.

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