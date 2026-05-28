Backrooms is an upcoming science fiction horror movie directed by Kane Parsons. It is his directorial debut for a feature-length movie. The horror movie is theatrically releasing tomorrow, but the early reviews are already out and all over social media X [formerly Twitter]. It is expected to have a record opening weekend for any A24 movie, but what are the early reviews saying? Scroll below to find out.

The movie had its world premiere earlier this month at the Aero Theatre in LA. The movie features a rich cast comprising Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell in leading roles. The movie is expected to prove once again that small-budget projects with strong plots can win hearts at the theaters.

Backrooms’ early reviews on X [formerly Twitter]

Film critic Hunter Bolding wrote, “Backrooms is woefully boring. Inept, meandering, and all style, no substance, the film is just like the Backrooms it comes from. A movie without a plot, the performers do a fine job with a substandard script. There’s a distinct lack of scares outside of POV scenes.”

Backrooms is woefully boring. Inept, meandering, and all style, no substance, the film is just like the Backrooms it comes from. A movie without a plot, the performers do a fine job with a substandard script. There’s a distinct lack of scares outside of POV scenes. #Backrooms pic.twitter.com/4HsrI4f5Ky — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) May 27, 2026

Rotten Tomato-approved critic, Courtney Howard said, “#Backrooms / #BackroomsMovie scrambled my brain & f*cked me up real good. Chiwetel Ejiofor & Renate Reinsve explore a veritable nightmare factory. Kane Parsons is a modernist architect of panic attacks.”

#Backrooms / #BackroomsMovie scrambled my brain & f*cked me up real good. Chiwetel Ejiofor & Renate Reinsve explore a veritable nightmare factory. Kane Parsons is a modernist architect of panic attacks. My review: https://t.co/lRC91Luj4o — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 27, 2026

Movie critic Tom Chatalbash writes, “#Backrooms is a spine-tingling debut for Kane Parsons. His restraint and patience as a filmmaker at such a young age is impressive, using wide, open framing and near ceaseless tension to make the audience feel paranoid and wholly uneasy throughout. Ejiofor delivers haunting, top-tier work that, coupled with the retro aesthetic and the truly incredible production design, makes for a wonderfully refreshing horror film that swallowed me whole. Safe to say, I’ll never look at furniture the same way again. Full review tomorrow!”

#Backrooms is a spine-tingling debut for Kane Parsons. His restraint and patience as a filmmaker at such a young age is impressive, using wide, open framing and near ceaseless tension to make the audience feel paranoid and wholly uneasy throughout. Ejiofor delivers haunting, top… pic.twitter.com/VSrjn99GpM — Tom Chatalbash (@TomChatalbash) May 26, 2026

Entertainment reporter Jonathan Sim wrote, #Backrooms is quietly unnerving horror and a promising debut from Kane Parsons (who DID direct the movie).”

#Backrooms is quietly unnerving horror and a promising debut from Kane Parsons (who DID direct the movie). Check out my full, spoiler-free review here! https://t.co/t13WuxJhVc — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) May 27, 2026

Taylor Gonzales another film critic said, “Backrooms is deeply unsettling in the best way possible. As someone who wasn’t super familiar with the concept before this film, I am HOOKED. A mix between Severance and Paranormal Activity. #Backrooms demands a 2nd viewing. There’s so much to unpack and explore.”

Backrooms is deeply unsettling in the best way possible. As someone who wasn’t super familiar with the concept before this film, I am HOOKED. A mix between Severance and Paranormal Activity. #Backrooms demands a 2nd viewing. There’s so much to unpack and explore. @A24 pic.twitter.com/bSqWaYGo9o — Taylor Gonzales (@50shadesoftayyy) May 27, 2026

Another critic Christopher Gallardo said, “BACKROOMS is chilling, uniquely mysterious, and exceptionally creepy. Kane Parsons’ distinctive direction shows great confidence, perfectly blending his YouTube style with A24’s cinematic flair. Deep in gaslighting and empathy, this film sticks out as a great debut.”

BACKROOMS is chilling, uniquely mysterious, and exceptionally creepy. Kane Parsons' distinctive direction shows great confidence, perfectly blending his YouTube style with A24's cinematic flair. Deep in gaslighting and empathy, this film sticks out as a great debut. #Backrooms pic.twitter.com/tjxg4prxu8 — Christopher Gallardo (@chrisagwrites) May 26, 2026

More about the movie

Backrooms follows a therapist who enters a different dimension to find her lost patient. The film is expected to earn between $40 million and $45 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office. It is tracking to record the biggest opening weekend among A24 movies ever, surpassing Civil War‘s debut weekend gross. Backrooms will be released on May 29.

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