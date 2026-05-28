The previous episode of The Young and the Restless featured Lily seeing Cane in a new light amidst their growing closeness, romance, and kisses. On the other hand, Abby made a promise to Devon after the whole chat with Mariah. And lastly, Nick’s life hung in the balance due to his actions.

The drama, the worry, the plotting, the danger, the romance, the risks, the changes, and more are set to elevate in the next weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 28, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit soap opera based in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 28, 2026

The episode on Thursday features Victor making a shocking decision to help Nick. The latter’s addiction and risky moves have landed him in trouble, as he collapsed on the ground. Tired of the reckless choices and behavior of his son, Victor has had enough. He is now ready to make big decisions.

What will the Newman patriarch do to ensure his son recovers and gets back in line? What drastic move is he about to make? And how will it not only affect Nick but the whole family? Meanwhile, Nikki is haunted by her dreams. The Newman family’s drama is simply not ending anytime soon.

While they are worried for Nick and doing all they can to help Nick out, Nikki has begun going through her own issues. What dreams is she getting this time? Speaking of which, Victoria seeks Jack’s help. Her worry for her mother Nikki, has escalated to the point where she needs assistance.

And she knows her father Victor is not only busy with Nick but also quite estranged from Nikki right now. So Victoria goes to the next best option, and that’s none other than Jack. What will she share with him, and what plan will he connect to help Nikki through this mess amidst Nick’s recovery?

And lastly, Holden and Stephanie receive news on Malcolm’s condition. The transplant is complete, and everyone is worried as they wait to see what the results turn out to be. Especially Stephanie, who has been actively helping Malcolm alongside Lily and Holden. What news will this get?

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Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers (May 27, 2026): Abby Makes A Promise To Devon While Nick’s Life Hangs In The Balance

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