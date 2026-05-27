The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Brooke being excited about Hope’s line returning to Forrester Creations after weeks of it being put on the back burner for Eric’s couture return. On the other hand, RJ was the victim of Will’s low blow when the latter punched the former.

The drama, plotting, alliances, changes, power moves, and arguments are about to get more heated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 27, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 27, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Bill summoning someone from the past to help expand Logan’s empire. He has been focused on helping Katie and their newly launched fashion house, Logan. Their launch was a big hit, and they want to not just hold onto the high momentum but also build on it.

And so Bill is already cooking up a plan to ensure Logan’s continued success. He has someone from the past on his mind who might help them in ensuring that Logan remains top-notch in terms of success parameters. Who will this be, and how will they work to make Logan a renowned fashion house?

On the other hand, RJ pleads with Ridge and Steffy to fire Will. The two cousins have never gotten along, and both of them having feelings for Electra has caused even more friction between them. At the summer party, Will even jabbed RJ, and now the latter has had enough of Will’s presence.

RJ wants Will gone from Forrester Creations and is already making moves to make that happen. He reached out to the co-CEOs, his half-sister Steffy, and his father Ridge. RJ is making it clear that Will should no longer be working at his family’s company. How will Steffy and Ridge react to this?

Are they going to consider his request, or will they ask him to set aside his personal issues and work more professionally at Forrester?

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