The previous episode of General Hospital saw Sonny offering some words of caution. On the other hand, Ric checked in on Elizabeth after Britt locked her in a bathroom. Meanwhile, Kai delivered bad news to Trina. And lastly, Emma consoled Gio while Trina paid visits to her parents, Portia and Curtis.

The drama, the worry, the doubts, the danger, the plotting, the ideas, the chaos, and more are about to escalate in the coming weeks ahead. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 28, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 28, 2026

The episode on Thursday features Willow being horrified. The last couple of months have been extremely crazy for her. She has participated in a lot of crimes and illegal activities. And now Willow is stuck in a loop of worry and anxiety as she fears that her truth will come out, making her desperate.

She tells Sidwell that they need to stop drugging Drew anymore. How will Sidwell react to this suggestion, and what will leave Willow horrified? On the other hand, Trina opens up to Gio. After all, she has a lot on her mind. She got some bad news from Kai and visited her feuding parents as well.

Is Gio going to comfort Trina? Or will he advise her instead? Meanwhile, Michael is suspicious. Is this related to Willow and Chase or someone else instead? How will he deal with whatever it is? Elsewhere, Portia challenges Curtis. The aftermath of Curtis punching Isaiah has really shaken things up.

Isaiah is recovering from his fractures and injuries while his career hangs in the balance. Curtis is in danger of being charged with felony assault and battery. Portia has had enough of Curtis and his vile behavior. When she challenges him, what does she have on her mind, and how will Curtis react?

Elsewhere, Molly and Cody are interrupted. But by whom and why? And then lastly, Sidwell has made it clear. He wants Britt tracked down and brought back to town. Will his thugs be able to track her down or not?

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Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers (May 27, 2026): Emma Consoles Gio, Ric Checks In On Elizabeth While Sonny Offers Words Of Caution

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