The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Bill summoning someone from the past to help expand Logan’s empire, and it was none other than Wyatt Spencer. On the other hand, RJ made a plea to Ridge and Steffy to fire Will from Forrester Creations after he punched the former at the party.

The drama, the plotting, the alliances, the shock, the confrontations, the worry, the changes, and more are about to elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 28, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 28, 2026

The episode on Thursday features Donna being caught in the crosshairs of the Logan feud. The drama is only going to get more heated as the rivalry between Logan Designs and Forrester Creations escalates. And it’s not just personal either. Logan sisters Katie and Brooke are fighting because of it.

Meanwhile, Donna, who is the third sister, feels stuck in the mess. She does not know what to do. She is happy to see Katie’s success, but she cannot root for the risk decisions she is taking, knowing that they will cause further cracks in the family. Donna feels helpless and trapped right now.

She does not want to lose either of her sisters and wants a way out that will keep them bonded. To add to it, Hope having joined Logan is a secret that will cause a lot of damage once it comes out. Donna does not know if she should share the same with Brooke or keep it a secret to avoid clashes.

What will her next move be? On the other hand, Bill’s plan gets thrown for a loop. He asked Wyatt to come back home and help solidify Logan as a successful fashion house. But he is not the only one who is back in town. Shauna has returned, and she has an agenda that she is not shying from.

Does she want to get involved with Logan amidst all the buzz the fashion house is creating? Shauna’s past is no secret to everyone, and so her presence may cause some major drama ahead. What will Bill do about it?

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Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers (May 27, 2026): RJ Makes A Plea To Ridge & Steffy While Bill Summons Someone From The Past

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