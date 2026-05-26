The wait is almost over for Eternia fans, as He-Man returns in Masters of the Universe, set for the big theatrical release on June 5, 2026. Directed by Travis Knight, the fantasy action film revives the legendary 80s franchise for a new generation while also bringing nostalgia for long-time fans of the iconic superhero.

With the trailer already teasing epic battles, high-stakes action, and the face-off between He-Man and Skeletor, excitement around the film has only grown stronger. Here’s a quick look at the main cast and the characters they play in He-Man and The Masters of the Universe.

Nicholas Galitzine – He-Man / Prince Adam

Actor Nicholas Galitzine, who previously starred in films like Red, White & Royal Blue, leads the film playing Prince Adam, aka He-Man. He is the royal heir of Eternia, son of Queen Marlena of Eternia, and descendant of King D’Vann Grayskull. Adam returns to his homeland years after a devastating war to reclaim his birthright, the legendary ‘Sword of Power.’ As Skeletor tries to take control of Power Sword, He-Man must protect Eternia and carry forward his father’s legacy.

Jared Leto – Skeletor

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto, known for Dallas Buyers Club, Suicide Squad, and Morbius, plays the main antagonist, Skeletor, in Masters of the Universe. Leto takes on the role of King Keldor, the disgraced brother of King Randor. Skeletor is determined to gain control of the powerful Sword of Power and take over Eternia. Ruthless and power-hungry, he seeks to capture the power of Castle Grayskull and become the ultimate ruler, making him one of the franchise’s most iconic supervillains.

Idris Elba – Duncan / Man-At-Arms

Known for The Wire, actor Idris Elba plays Duncan, also known as Man-At-Arms/Duncan, in Masters of the Universe. A skilled inventor, weapons expert, and experienced warrior, Duncan serves as one of He-Man’s closest allies and mentors in the battle for Eternia.

Camila Mendes – Teela

Camila Mendes, best known for her role in Riverdale, plays a fearless warrior named Teela who rises to become the captain of Eternia’s Royal Guards. She trains Prince Adam in combat and shares a strong bond with her father, Man-At-Arms. Strong-headed, confident, and fearless, Teela often makes fun of Adam’s fighting skills, while also admiring He-Man without knowing that he and Prince Adam are actually the same person.

Morena Baccarin – The Sorceress

Morena Baccarin plays The Sorceress in Masters of the Universe. She is the magical guardian of Castle Grayskull. Possessing powerful mystical abilities, the Sorceress helps protect Eternia and has a special connection between He-Man and the legendary ‘Sword of Power.’

Alison Brie – Evil-Lyn

Alison Brie, known for her role in Horse Girl, plays the role of Evil-Lyn in He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Serving as Skeletor’s trusted ally and a powerful sorceress, Evil-Lyn uses dark magic in the battle for Eternia.

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