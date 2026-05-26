The Steven Spielberg-backed animated franchise launched in 2001 with the first film, Shrek, a fantasy-comedy film directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson. The Oscar-winning movie became an instant hit among audiences and went on to gross $270.4 million in North America and $491 million worldwide. In doing so, it generated an impressive $341 million theatrical surplus over its $150 million break-even point, using the 2.5x multiplier rule.

Highest-Grossing Installment in The Shrek Franchise

Its sequel, Shrek 2, released in 2004, earned a staggering $445 million in North America and $932.5 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year at the domestic and global box office. Shrek 2 was not only the top-grossing installment in the franchise, but also the most profitable theatrically. It was followed by two more sequels, Shrek the Third (2007) and Shrek Forever After (2010), and two spin-offs – Puss in Boots (2011) and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022).

The franchise’s next entry, Shrek 5, is slated for a theatrical release in June 2027. All eyes will now be on whether it can surpass Shrek 2’s domestic and global box office benchmarks. With that in mind, let’s take a look at how much Shrek 5 would need to earn to take the franchise past the $2 billion milestone at the North American box office.

Shrek Franchise – Domestic Earnings

First, let’s take a look at how each film in the Shrek franchise performed at the North American box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Shrek (2001): $270.4 million Shrek 2 (2004): $445 million Shrek the Third (2007): $322.7 million Shrek Forever After (2010): $238.7 million Puss in Boots (2011): $149.3 million Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022): $186.1 million

Combined Domestic Earnings: $1.612 billion

Can Shrek 5 Take The Franchise Past $2 Billion Domestically?

Based on the above figures, it is clear that Shrek 5 would need to earn at least $388 million in North America to take the Shrek franchise beyond the $2 billion domestic mark. On average, the first four main Shrek films have earned roughly $319 million per film domestically.

This suggests that reaching $388 million in North America alone could be a challenging target for Shrek 5. It’s not an impossible target, but to achieve that benchmark, Shrek 5 would need to deliver a strong opening weekend, followed by consistent weekday and weekend holds for at least 4-5 weeks after its release. However, the final box office will only be clear after its release in June 2027.

Shrek 5 – Cast Announcement Teaser

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