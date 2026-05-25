James Gunn’s 2025 film Superman, the first entry in the DCU, a soft reboot of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), turned out to be a critical and commercially successful venture. In addition to receiving positive reviews from both critics and audiences, the David Corenswet-starrer grossed $618.7 million, against a $225 million budget. Now, all eyes are on whether Supergirl, the second film in the DC Universe, will be able to replicate the success of its predecessor.

Starring House of the Dragon alum Milly Alcock as the titular superhero, Supergirl is set to hit the big screen on June 26, 2026. However, as per a recent projection by Box Office Theory, the film is tracking to earn between $47 million and $65 million in its opening weekend in North America. This range is significantly lower than Superman’s $125 million domestic debut. Having said that, it’s just an early projection so the final opening figures can be confirmed only after the film’s theatrical release.

Now, let’s take a look at whether Supergirl can rank among the top ten highest-grossing DC films of all time at the worldwide box office.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing DC Films – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Here are the global earnings of the top ten highest-grossing DC films, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Aquaman (2018): $1.152 billion The Dark Knight Rises (2012): $1.085 billion Joker (2019): $1.079 billion The Dark Knight (2008): $1.008 billion Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016): $874.4 million Wonder Woman (2017): $824 million The Batman (2022): $772.8 million Suicide Squad (2016): $749.2 million Man of Steel (2013): $670.1 million Justice League (2017): $661.3 million

The above figures suggest that for Supergirl to rank among the top 10 highest-grossing DC films at the global box office, it must surpass the worldwide earnings of Justice League, which grossed $661.3 million. Interestingly, even James Gunn’s Superman wasn’t able to crack this list.

Moreover, considering the early projections and the fact that Supergirl is a lesser-known superhero character than Superman, surpassing that figure may prove to be challenging for the Craig Gillespie-directed feature. Its theatrical profit would also depend on its production budget. However, the film’s final box office verdict should be clear only after its theatrical release on June 26.

What’s Supergirl All About?

The film is expected to follow Superman’s cousin, Supergirl (played by Milly Alcock), who was raised on a surviving fragment of the destroyed planet Krypton, where she witnessed unimaginable violence. While traveling across the galaxy, she encounters a young girl whose world has been shattered by tragedy. Supergirl embarks on a relentless and brutal mission of revenge across the galaxy.

Supergirl – Official Trailer

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