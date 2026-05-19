Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock, is the next DC superhero movie, and, like all comic book releases, it carries a hefty budget. There are still a few weeks left before it hits the screens, and ahead of that, we are calculating the break-even number based on the reported budget. The movie is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Keep scrolling for the break-even target of the movie.

The Craig Gillespie-helmed superhero movie releases at the peak of summer and a month before Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s release. Therefore, the DC film will have enough time to rule the theaters before facing serious competition from the Marvel film, since Tom Holland’s movie has already built a solid franchise over the years. Thus, the upcoming movie will carry forward the newly built success of the DC Universe.

How much Supergirl must earn to break even at the worldwide box office?

Superhero movies require extensive CGI and visual effects, so they incur significant production costs. According to Forbes‘ report, Milly Alcock starrer Supergirl has an estimated budget of $200 million, which is feasible for a comic book movie. Therefore, it places the DC film in the highly budgeted films group. Therefore, it will have to earn big money at the box office to break even. According to the industry’s 2.5x multiplier rule, the Craig Gillespie-helmed movie must earn around $500 million worldwide to break even.

How does the estimate stack up against Superman?

According to Box Office Mojo, Superman cost $225 million, $25 million less than Supergirl. Thus, the break-even collection is $562.5 million, and it earned $618.7 million worldwide at the box office in its lifetime. People’s faith in the DC movies was restored a bit with Superman, and it could increase with Supergirl’s box-office success.

What is Supergirl about?

According to the film’s synopsis, when an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa starrer Supergirl will be released on June 26.

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