James Gunn brought Superman back to the big screen this summer under DCU’s Chapter 1: “Gods and Monsters.” David Corenswet took on the role of Krypton’s last son, marking the beginning of DC’s new cinematic era, and the results turned out to be more than strong for Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios.

James Gunn’s Superman Brings DC Huge Profits

According to Forbes, Superman pulled in over $100 million in profit, and apparently, it is heading toward $150 million globally by the end of the year. Superman grossed $616.5 million worldwide. Out of that total, $262.4 million came from international markets and $354.1 million from domestic audiences. The movie became DC Studios’ highest-grossing comic book release of 2025, outperforming every Marvel film this year.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps ended its run with $521.8 million worldwide, Captain America: Brave New World reached $415.1 million, and Thunderbolts closed at $382.4 million. None came close to crossing the $600 million mark like Gunn’s film.

Superman Breaks Streaming Records On HBO Max

The audience response added to the momentum. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds an 83% Critics’ Score and a 90% Audience Score, showing that both fans and reviewers embraced the reboot. Alongside David Corenswet, the film featured Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Following its 70-day theatrical run, Superman debuted on HBO Max and garnered more than 13 million global views in just 10 days. Variety noted this as the largest 10-day audience for Warner Bros.’ streaming service since the Barbie film in 2023.

Warner Bros. Discovery Eyes Future With James Gunn & Peter Safran

The success of the movie comes at a time when Warner Bros. Discovery faces major corporate developments. The studio is up for sale, with several big industry figures showing interest. Paramount’s David Ellison is reportedly considering keeping key creative talent if a merger happens, which includes James Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran. Following Superman’s strong performance, Gunn is now moving forward with the sequel titled Man of Tomorrow, where he will return as director and writer.

Superman Box Office Summary

Domestic – $354.1 million

International – $262.4 million

Worldwide – $616.5 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Tron: Ares North America Box Office Day 31: Less Than $3M Away From Beating Jared Leto Marvel Flop, Morbius

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News