Predator: Badlands has finally been released in the theaters worldwide, and it is currently the trending film as well. The latest Predator installment has achieved a remarkable feat in its opening weekend, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing film in the main franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has been rated highly on Rotten Tomatoes, earning 85% from critics and 95% from the audience. The critics praising Dan Trachtenberg state, “Director Dan Trachtenberg continues to take the Predator franchise in exciting new directions with Badlands, a rollicking adventure that transforms one of cinema’s most iconic brutes into a hero worth rooting for.”

Predator: Badlands at the worldwide box office

Predator: Badlands collected $40.01 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office across 3725 theaters. The overseas collection is also similar to its domestic opening, as it collected $39.25 million. Allied to the domestic opening collection, the worldwide collection of the Elle Fanning starrer is $79.27 million on its opening weekend. It is reportedly the #1 movie worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $40.0 million

International – $39.3 million

Worldwide – $79.3 million

Emerges as the 4th highest-grossing installment in the Predator franchise

It has surpassed the global haul of Predator 2 to become the 4th highest-grossing installment in the Predator franchise. For the unversed, Predator 2 is the second film in the main franchise and is set ten years after the events of the first film. It was released in 1990 and grossed $57.1 million at the worldwide box office. It is the lowest-grossing film in the Predator franchise. Badlands has made its global debut, earning 39% more than Predator 2.

Check out the worldwide collections of the films in the Predator franchise.

The Predator (2018) – $160.5 million Predators (2010) – $127.2 million Predator (1987) – $98.2 million Predator: Badlands (2025) – $79.3 million Predator 2 (1990) – $57.1 million

More about the film

According to reports, the film was made on a budget of $105 million, and it is expected to recover that amount in its second weekend. The film needs around $263 million to hit break-even, and that is an easy target for the movie at this pace. It needs to surpass The Predator’s $160.5 million to become the highest-grossing movie in the main franchise, and that is expected to happen within a month. Predator: Badlands was released on November 7.

(Credit – Box Office Mojo)

