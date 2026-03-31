The Housemaid’s Secret’s release date was recently announced, and it clashes with the MCU tentpole film, Avengers: Secret Wars. The first film also clashed with a tentpole movie, yet it emerged as a box-office hit. Today, we are calculating the target it needs to surpass The Housemaid’s global haul and emerge as the winner in the franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is based on Freida McFadden’s novel of the same name. Sydney Sweeney will return as Millie after giving a captivating performance in The Housemaid. According to reports, Kirsten Dunst is joining the cast in the sequel. The film’s production will begin later this year, and there are plans for more sequels in this franchise as well.

How much must The Housemaid’s Secret earn to emerge as the top-grossing film in the franchise?

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, The Housemaid opened with $19.0 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. It performed strongly at the domestic box office, grossing over $126.4 million during its theatrical run. Internationally, the film received a positive response and grossed $271.4 million, bringing the worldwide total to $397.9 million. The first film was made on a reported budget of $35 million and grossed more than 11 times the production cost.

Worldwide collection breakdown of The Housemaid

Domestic – $126.4 million

International – $271.5 million

Worldwide – $397.9 million

Therefore, The Housemaid’s Secret must aim to reach the $400 million milestone to win and become the highest-grossing film in the franchise. With that, it will put a significant gap between it and the first film, The Housemaid.

More about The Housemaid’s Secret

Paul Feig is returning to direct the sequel and will produce it with Todd Lieberman. He’ll also produce alongside Laura Fischer and Sydney Sweeney. Rebecca Sonnenshine is back to write the script, based on Freida McFadden’s sequel. Carly Elter and Alex Young will serve as executive producers, with Kaylee McGregor as co-producer.

The Housemaid’s Secret will be released on December 17, 2027, clashing with the MCU’s Avengers: Secret Wars.

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