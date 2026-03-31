House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock’s upcoming superhero film, Supergirl, the second film in the DC Universe (DCU), is set for a theatrical release on June 26, 2026. The first DCU film, James Gunn’s Superman, which hit theaters last year, performed well at the box office, grossing an impressive $618.7 million worldwide and becoming the 10th-highest-grossing film of 2025, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart. Now, all eyes are on whether Supergirl can replicate or potentially outperform the theatrical success of its predecessor.

Many fans may already know that the DCU, created by James Gunn and Peter Safran, serves as a soft reboot of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), which began with Man of Steel (2013) and concluded with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023). With that in mind, let’s break down how much Supergirl needs to earn at the global box office to compete with and rank among the last five DC films, including recent DCEU entries and DCU’s Superman.

Last Five DC Films – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Let’s take a closer look at how the last five films based on DC Comics performed at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Superman (2025): $618.7 million Joker: Folie à Deux (2024): $207.5 million Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023): $440.2 million Blue Beetle (2023): $130.8 million The Flash (2023): $271.4 million

Based on the above numbers, Superman clearly leads among the last five DC films with over $600 million globally and has set a strong benchmark for upcoming DCU films. However, the performance of the other films has been mixed. For Supergirl to compete with the last five DC films, the lower-end bar is quite low, and it needs to earn a minimum of Blue Beetle’s $130.8 million globally to avoid being the lowest-grossing among the last five recent DC entries.

Considering the current buzz around the film and Superman’s impressive box office run last year, crossing that mark looks like a relatively easy target. The bigger question, however, is how close Supergirl can get to Superman’s global total, and more importantly, whether it can surpass its theatrical break-even point. The final verdict will become clearer once the film hits theaters on June 26.

Supergirl – Plot

The film ostensibly follows Superman’s cousin, Supergirl (played by Milly Alcock), who was raised on a surviving fragment of the destroyed planet Krypton, where she witnessed unimaginable violence. While travelling across the galaxy, she encounters a young girl whose world has been shattered by tragedy. Supergirl embarks on a relentless and brutal mission of revenge across the galaxy.

Supergirl – Official Teaser

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