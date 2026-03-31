The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to hit the big screens tomorrow. Due to the first film’s extraordinary success, the sequel has been garnering a lot of buzz, and the global opening-weekend projections are going to be out of this world, as it could challenge Frozen 2’s global debut. But the big question is: can it outshine its predecessor’s global opening weekend? Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, it is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster The Super Mario Bros Movie. Based on the popular Nintendo game series Super Mario Galaxy and its 2010 sequel, the film already has a set fan base. Benny Safdie, Donald Glover, and Brie Larson have joined the cast of this sequel, alongside Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, and Keegan-Michael Key, who are reprising their roles from the first film.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s projected global opening weekend

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando has shared his projection on the social media platform X, and according to it, the film is set to open to $300 million-plus globally over five days. The report reveals that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is tracking to earn between $175 million and $185 million at the box office over the 5-day Easter holiday weekend in North America.

Internationally, the film is tracking to earn between $175 million and $185 million over the five-day debut weekend. Therefore, its global opening-weekend projections stand between $350 million and $370 million. It will be the biggest opening of the year to date. The fans cannot wait any longer for its release and are set to post one of the biggest opening weekends in animation history.

How does it stack up against other animations?

According to the report, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie could challenge Frozen 2’s estimated $358 million global opening to become the new 5th-highest-grossing animation opening of all time. However, The Super Mario Bros Movie collected an estimated $377 million globally on its opening weekend, so the sequel might not beat its predecessor.

Zootopia 2 – $560 million Ne Zha 2 – $431 million Moana 2 – $389 million The Super Mario Bros Movie – $377 million Frozen 2 – $358 million

What is the plot of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

The story follows Mario and Luigi as they befriend Yoshi and team up with Princess Peach and Toad for an epic journey beyond their world, venturing through outer space and across distant galaxies. Along the way, they encounter Rosalina and must stand against Bowser and his son, Bowser Jr., who threaten their mission. The Super Mario Galaxy movie will be released on April 1.

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