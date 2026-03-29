Reminders of Him, the romance drama based on Colleen Hoover’s novel, is holding its ground strongly at the box office. The film has been seeing fewer declines at the domestic box office despite competition and the loss of theaters. It has collected winning numbers in North America on its third Friday, staying within the domestic top 5 rankings. It will soon beat the domestic haul of Regretting You. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Colleen Hoover adaptation is also aiming for the worldwide haul of Regretting You, and it might achieve it in its theatrical run. The romance drama is competing with Wuthering Heights, another romance drama in North America. It has grossed more than $60 million worldwide so far.

Reminders of Him at the North American box office so far

The latest Colleen Hoover adaptation is tracking to earn strong box-office numbers in North America in its third weekend. Meanwhile, according to Box Office Mojo, Reminders of Him has grossed $1.5 million on its third Friday at the North American box office. It is less than Regretting You’s $2.2 million 3rd Friday gross. The movie has declined by 46.4% from last Friday in North America. After over two weeks, the film has reached $37.9 million at the North American box office. It has lost 267 theaters in North America this week.

Set to beat Regretting You at the domestic box office

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Reminders of Him is tracking to earn between $4.5 million and $5.5 million at the domestic box office on its third three-day weekend. With that, it will cross the $40 million milestone domestically. For the unversed, Regretting You collected $48.8 million in North America. Thus, after this weekend, the Maika Monroe starrer will be less than $10 million away from beating Regretting You as the second-highest-grossing Colleen Hoover adaptation.

It Ends With Us – $148.5 million Regretting You – $48.8 million Reminders of Him – $37.9 million

Worldwide collection update of Reminders of Him

Universal Pictures’ movie has a smaller audience in the international markets. The drama has collected $22.4 million at the overseas box office so far. Allied to the domestic cume of $37.9 million, the film’s worldwide collection has hit $60.3 million. Regretting You has collected over $90 million worldwide, and Reminders of Him might even beat that in its run.

Box office summary

Domestic – $37.9 million

International – $22.4 million

Worldwide – $60.3 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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