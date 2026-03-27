Antoine Fuqua, who is well-known for directing films like Training Day, The Equalizer series, and Southpaw, is gearing up for his next release: the highly anticipated musical drama Michael. Based on the life of legendary singer and performer Michael Jackson, also known as the King of Pop, the film is slated for a theatrical release on April 24, 2026, and stars Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the titular role.

Given the unparalleled legacy of the global icon, Michael is expected to attract large audiences to theaters. Given that recent music biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) and Elvis (2022) have delivered strong box-office performances, Michael has the potential to become a global blockbuster. This brings us to an important question: how much does the film need to earn worldwide to break even and turn a profit at the box office relative to its budget? Let’s take a closer look.

Michael – Budget & Box Office Break-Even (Estimated)

According to Variety, the film has been made on an estimated budget of around $155 million. Based on the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule, this suggests it would need to earn approximately $387.5 million worldwide to break even at the box office before turning a theatrical profit.

Given the strong buzz surrounding the film, Michael is expected to cross this break-even mark, provided it benefits from positive word of mouth and delivers a solid opening in both North America and international markets. However, a clearer picture of its box office trajectory will likely emerge a few weeks after its theatrical release.

What’s Michael All About?

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the musical drama chronicles the life of Michael Jackson, portrayed by Jaafar Jackson. It ostensibly focuses on his journey from a gifted child performer to one of the most influential pop stars in history. It is expected to explore his musical brilliance, global fame, and the personal pressures that came with massive stardom.

Michael – Official Trailer

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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