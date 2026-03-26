March 15, 2026, the date of the Oscars ceremony, turned out to be a big night for acclaimed filmmakers Paul Thomas Anderson and Ryan Coogler. While the former took home Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Adapted Screenplay trophies for One Battle After Another, the latter won Best Original Screenplay for Sinners.

Beyond the critical acclaim their films have received over the years, several of them have also made an impact at the box office. Let’s take a look at the worldwide earnings and budgets of their last five films to determine which one delivered the best return on investment. Let’s break down the numbers.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s Last Five Films – Worldwide Earnings & Budgets

Here are the budgets and global earnings of the last five theatrical releases directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

1. One Battle After Another (2025)

Worldwide Earnings: $210.9 million

Budget: $130 million

2. Licorice Pizza (2021)

Worldwide Earnings: $33.3 million

Budget: $40 million

3. Phantom Thread (2017)

Worldwide Earnings: $52.2 million

Budget: $35 million

4. Inherent Vice (2014)

Worldwide Earnings: $14.8 million

Budget: $20 million

5. The Master (2012)

Worldwide Earnings: $28.7 million

Budget: $30 million

Paul Thomas Anderson:

Cumulative Global Earnings: $339.9 million

Cumulative Budget: $255 million

Overall Earnings-to-Budget Ratio: 1.33x

Ryan Coogler’s Last Five Films – Worldwide Earnings & Budgets

Now, let’s take a look at the budgets and global earnings of the last five wide theatrical releases directed by Ryan Coogler, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

1. Sinners (2025)

Worldwide Earnings: $369.4 million

Budget: $90 million

2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Worldwide Earnings: $859.2 million

Budget: $250 million

3. Black Panther (2018)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.350 billion

Budget: $200 million

4. Creed (2015)

Worldwide Earnings: $174.2 million

Budget: $35 million

5. Fruitvale Station (2013)

Worldwide Earnings: $17.4 million

Budget: $0.9 million

Ryan Coogler:

Cumulative Global Earnings: $2.77 billion

Cumulative Budget: $575.9 million

Overall Earnings-to-Budget Ratio: 4.81x

What The Numbers Indicate

Based on the above numbers and calculations, the difference is quite clear. Since Paul Thomas Anderson’s films are better known for critical acclaim than box-office success, they have delivered relatively modest returns on their budgets. On the other hand, Ryan Coogler’s films have performed very well commercially, especially Black Panther and Creed. With a much higher return on budget, Ryan Coogler leads when it comes to this box office performance metric.

Sinners – Trailer

One Battle After Another – Trailer

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