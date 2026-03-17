Filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson had a major moment at the 98th Academy Awards after winning the Best Director award for his dark comedy One Battle After Another. The film dominated the night, taking home the Best Picture award and several other trophies.

During the ceremony, the film emerged as the biggest winner, taking home six awards. In addition to Anderson’s Best Director win, Sean Penn won Best Supporting Actor, while the film also earned awards for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Casting, and Best Editing.

Over the years, Paul Thomas Anderson has directed many films that received both critical praise and box-office success. Here’s a look at the top five highest-grossing movies directed by him.

1. One Battle After Another (2025)

IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Worldwide Earnings : $209.6 million

: $209.6 million Where to Watch: Prime Video (US), JioHotstar, Apple TV (India)

Plot: It follows Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob, a paranoid former revolutionary living off-grid in modern America. After 16 years, his past catches up with him, and he must reunite with his old team to save his daughter, Willa, from a dangerous government agent.

2. There Will Be Blood (2007)

IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Worldwide Earnings : $76.4 million

: $76.4 million Where to Watch: Prime Video

Plot: Set during California’s early oil boom, the film follows Daniel Plainview, a ruthless oil prospector who builds a powerful empire. His strong desire for wealth and power leads to a fierce rivalry with a young preacher, revealing the darker side of ambition and capitalism.

3. Phantom Thread (2017)

IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Worldwide Earnings : $52.2 million

: $52.2 million Where to Watch: Prime Video

Plot: Set in 1950s London, Phantom Thread follows dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock, played by Daniel Day-Lewis. His controlled life changes when he meets Alma, played by Vicky Krieps, leading to a complicated and dark love story.

4. Magnolia (1999)

IMDb Rating : 8/10

: 8/10 Worldwide Earnings : $48.4 million

: $48.4 million Where to Watch: Prime Video

Plot: The film follows several characters in Los Angeles whose lives connect over the course of one day. Their stories explore themes like regret, family problems, forgiveness, and surprising coincidences.

5. Boogie Nights (1997)

IMDb Rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Worldwide Earnings : $43.1 million

: $43.1 million Where to Watch: Hulu (US), Apple TV (India)

Plot: Set in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the film follows a young man who rises to fame in the adult film industry. As success and excess take over his life, the story shows the emotional struggles behind the glamorous lifestyle.

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