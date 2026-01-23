Paul Thomas Anderson is back in the Oscars spotlight. The filmmaker’s latest directorial effort, One Battle After Another, landed a massive 13 nominations at the 2026 Academy Awards, emerging as the second-most nominated film of the year, just behind Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which scored a record-breaking 16 nominations.

With 4 Best Director Oscar nominations and 16 overall, he remains one of the most celebrated auteurs of modern cinema. Here’s a look at the four Paul Thomas Anderson films that earned him Best Director Oscar nominations, ranked by IMDb ratings, along with details on where to stream them right now.

1. There Will Be Blood (2007)

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Streaming On: Prime Video – Rent (India) | Paramount+ (U.S.)

Plot: The epic period drama follows Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis), a ruthless silver miner turned oil prospector who builds a fortune in early 20th-century California, clashing with a young preacher, Eli Sunday (Paul Dano).

2. One Battle After Another (2025)

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Streaming On: Apple TV – Rent (India) | HBO Max (U.S.)

Plot: The action thriller follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years.

3. Phantom Thread (2017)

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Streaming On: Mubi (India) | Prime Video & Apple TV+ – Rent (U.S.)

Plot: Set in 1950s London, the psychological drama follows celebrated fashion designer Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis), whose disciplined life changes when he falls for Alma (Vicky Krieps), a strong-willed young woman who becomes his muse.

4. Licorice Pizza (2021)

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson IMDb Rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Streaming On: MGM+ Prime Video Channel (India) | Netflix (U.S.)

Plot: Set in 1973, the comedy-drama follows an unlikely bond between a photographer’s assistant, Alana Kane (Alana Haim), and a 15-year-old teen actor, Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman).

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

Must Read: Oscars 2026: 5 Critically Acclaimed Films That Got Zero Nominations But Are Still Must-Watch – From No Other Choice To Jay Kelly

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News