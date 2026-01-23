The race for the Oscars has never looked this stacked. From Leonardo DiCaprio’s political thriller to Emma Stone’s gripping dark comedy, and from Timothée Chalamet’s record-breaking sports biopic to Michael B. Jordan’s commendable double performance in a horror film, viewers have seen a wide variety of movies this year. While some dominated theaters and others did not, almost all of them won the hearts of critics and audiences. Here’s a list of the 10 best picture nominated films ranked as per IMDb, and where to watch them online.

1. Marty Supreme

Director – Josh Safdie

– Josh Safdie IMDb – 8.2

– 8.2 Where to Watch – Still running in theaters

Plot – The sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme, set in 1950s New York City, follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (played by Timothée Chalamet), and his pursuit to become a champion. The lead character reportedly draws from the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s.

The movie received nine nominations at the 98th Academy Awards and has already won a Golden Globe Award and Critics’ Choice Award.

2. Hamnet

Director – Chloé Zhao

– Chloé Zhao IMDb – 8.1

– 8.1 Where to Watch – Still running in theaters

Plot – Based on Maggie O’Farrell’s 2020 novel of the same name and set in late 16th-century England, the fictional historical drama reimagines the personal life of the legendary playwright William Shakespeare (played by Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes ( played by Jessie Buckley). Their lives are torn apart when their 11-year-old son, Hamnet (Jacobi Jupe), suddenly falls ill and dies, leaving the family consumed by grief. The film explores themes of love and loss while reflecting on how this tragedy may have influenced Shakespeare’s timeless masterpiece, Hamlet.

Hamnet received 8 nominations at the 98th Academy Awards. The film previously won Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama (for Buckley) at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. Buckley additionally won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress.

3. Sentimental Value

Director – Joachim Trier

– Joachim Trier IMDb – 7.9

– 7.9 Where to Watch – Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango

Plot – Directed by Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value follows the story of sisters Nora and Agnes as they reconnect with their estranged father, Gustav, a former celebrated director planning a comeback. When Nora declines her father’s acting offer, he casts a young Hollywood actress in her place. Soon after, unresolved family tensions and emotional conflicts resurface.

At the 98th Academy Awards, Sentimental Value received nine nominations.

4. One Battle After Another

Director – Paul Thomas Anderson

– Paul Thomas Anderson IMDb – 7.8

– 7.8 Where to Watch – HBO Max, Apple TV, Prime Video

Plot – Leonardo DiCaprio plays Bob, an aging ex-revolutionary living under the radar with his daughter Willa (played by Chase Infiniti). However, years after his group, the French 75, was taken down by federal forces, old business resurfaces. A military man played by Sean Penn refuses to let the past stay buried, and when Willa disappears, Bob moves fast, driven by unfinished promises and a long memory.

At the 98th Academy Awards, it received the second-most nominations with thirteen.

5. The Secret Agent

Director – Kleber Mendonça Filho

– Kleber Mendonça Filho IMDb – 7.8

– 7.8 Where to Watch – Still running in theaters

Plot – The story takes place in Brazil in 1977, where a professor named Armando (played by Wagner Moura) lives under threat during the military dictatorship. He adopts the name Marcelo and runs from persecution, guided by one hope: a reunion with his son. Recife becomes his destination during Carnival, a place that promises cover but delivers risk instead. Every encounter tightens the sense of his pursuit, linking personal loss with political danger.

The Secret Agent received four Oscar nominations at the 98th Academy Awards.

6. F1: The Movie

Director – Joseph Kosinski

– Joseph Kosinski IMDb – 7.7

– 7.7 Where to Watch – Apple TV, Prime Video

Plot – Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it follows Sonny Hayes (played by Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (played by Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

At the 98th Academy Awards, it received four nominations, including Best Picture.

7. Train Dreams

Director – Clint Bentley

– Clint Bentley IMDb – 7.6

– 7.6 Where to Watch – Netflix

Plot – Train Dreams follows a railroad worker, named Robert Grainier, in the early 1900s who lives a quiet life while working in remote areas. The story shows his love loss and loneliness as the world around him slowly changes.

It received four nominations at the 98th Academy Awards.

8. Frankenstein

Director – Guillermo del Toro

– Guillermo del Toro IMDb – 7.5

– 7.5 Where to Watch – Netflix

Plot – Based on Mary Shelley’s classic 1818 novel of the same name, the gothic sci-fi horror follows Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac), a brilliant yet egotistical scientist who succeeds in bringing a morbid creation to life. However, his reckless ambition soon leads to devastating consequences. Jacob Elordi plays the role of the monstrous creature.

Frankenstein received nine nominations at the 98th Academy Awards

9. Sinners

Director – Ryan Coogler

– Ryan Coogler IMDb – 7.5

– 7.5 Where to Watch – HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot – Sinners is set in 1932 in the Mississippi Delta. It features Michael B Jordan as twin brothers who return to their hometown to start their lives anew, where a supernatural evil confronts them.

Sinners won a record-breaking 16 nominations at the 98th Academy Awards.

10. Bugonia

Director – Yorgos Lanthimos

– Yorgos Lanthimos IMDb – 7.4

– 7.4 Where to Watch – Peacock, Apple TV, Prime Video, Fandango

Plot – The film follows two cousins who are convinced that the world is under quiet alien control. They kidnap a CEO (played by Emma Stone), they believe is part of the invasion, lock her in their basement, and try to negotiate with who they think is the key to saving humanity, all while drifting deeper into their own fevered delusion.

At the 98th Academy Awards, the film received four nominations.

