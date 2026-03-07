Wuthering Heights & Bridgerton’s Similar Storyline Phenomenon That Allures The Audience

Margot Robbie is turning heads yet again with her latest entry, Wuthering Heights. Joining her is the brilliant actor, who has played versatile roles, Jacob Elordi. On the other hand, these same times we are living in are being blessed with the intense love story of Sophie Baek and Benedict Bridgerton in the latest season of the highly acclaimed Netflix show Bridgerton. But why are these two outings being hailed so highly? In fact, why have all such outings been loved for years?

If you are unable to recall, the history of cinema has always brought us a very similar storyline, where two people love each other with pure passion but are held back by norms, as both the movie Wuthering Heights and the show Bridgerton showcase. Norms that have been built by society, barricades set up by families who fear the reaction of their people, somehow always tear apart those who love each other.

Similar Movies That Have Always Charmed The Audience

It is not just Emerald Fennell’s epic tale, or Yerin Ha’s depiction in Bridgerton. Many previous films have come up with a very similar story. My personal favorite, Pretty Woman. The gorgeously smart Julia Roberts knows no grander life than to live on the streets and wait for a guy to pick her up. However, her luck turns bright as she meets Robert Geere, a lonely man, who is noble enough to treat women with dignity and respect. He is lost after the divorce, and is rich enough to offer Robert’s Vivian a life she had never even dreamt of.

However, as they kept moving ahead, new obstacles emerged. And to be frank, it is not at all from the two people developing feelings for each other, but everyone around them. From shopkeepers asking Vivian to leave to men trying to take advantage of her, the film made our hearts burst out in tears. However, at the same time, we had our emotions heightened with the pure attachment Geere and Roberts’ charters share.

Besides the above-explained story, other similar films are Anora, The Proposal, Maid in Manhattan, and more. If roles are reversed, a similar storyline is followed in Titanic as well as The Notebook. But the pain, guilt, and intensity have been depicted similarly.

Why Do We Enjoy The Couples Torn By Society Theme?

All the entries that have been discussed show one similar theme: Love versus class. Why we love these tales is very simple. First, the stories show no other person being involved, not making it a love triangle, a very mature concept. The two people have struggles, but don’t hate each other, which seems a very ordinary scheme for a film.

However, if we go into our past, one tale has defined these films and series, the gripping story of Cinderella. There is no shame in accepting that you loved the story being a boy, because that is what most children slept on.

For girls, they grew up dreaming of Prince Charming, who would come to save them from Dragons and give them a life at least like Shrek. Just kidding. But the many tales we have been watching from Disney wired our brains in a way that helps us feel relaxed while watching similar fiction being depicted as live-action entries.

