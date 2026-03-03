Season four of Bridgerton delivered sweeping romance, emotional heartbreak, shifting loyalties, and major changes across the ton. From Benedict and Sophie’s long-awaited wedding to the arrival of Kate and Anthony’s son Edmund, the new chapter reshapes several beloved storylines. Add to that a fresh Lady Whistledown, unexpected romances, and surprising character exits, and it’s clear this season quietly set up huge arcs for the future. Here’s a complete breakdown of every important update you might have missed.

Bridgerton: Every New Update Featured In Season 4

Starting off with the lead couple of the season, Benedict and Sophie tied the knot at My Cottage. After overcoming obstacles like class differences and plotting by Sophie’s stepmother, the two are finally happily married.

Up next, the much-awaited return of Anthony and Kathani, aka the Viscount and Viscountess. They returned from India with their child, Edmund, named after Anthony’s late father and heir to the Bridgerton family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix)

Penelope officially retired from being Lady Whistledown and began working on her novel. But the drama is far from over, as a new Whistledown came forward and promised lots of scandal, entertainment, and gossip ahead.

Francesca is busy grieving after the loss of her husband, John. She is also heartbroken over not being pregnant despite wanting a child with him. She began growing closer to John’s cousin Michaela, who left without informing.

Gregory joined his sister Hyacinth in their dance recital and revealed that he had his first crush on Miss Rochelle. Colin encouraged him to speak to her during the dance performance, but Gregory did not get the chance.

Violet gave in to her desires and got intimate with Agatha Danbury’s brother, Marcus Anderson. While she initially accepted his proposal to marry him, she later refused and said she wanted to rediscover herself instead.

Hazel and John, the maid and footman who were Sophie’s friends and co-workers at Bridgerton House, are shown to have feelings for each other and to share meaningful glances at Benedict and Sophie’s wedding.

Lady Danbury was permitted by Queen Charlotte to leave town and travel, with the goal being to visiting her ancestral home after decades of waiting.

Colin was revealed to be a part of a fun dining club with his Featherington brothers-in-law, namely Albion Finch and Harry Dankworth. The three get together once a month for discussions, food, and some good entertainment.

Posy Li, Sophie’s kind stepsister, found her match in Lord Barnaby, and the two were seen attending Benedict and Sophie’s lovely wedding together.

Cressida was revealed to be the new Lady Penwood after marrying the next Lord Penwood after the demise of Sophie’s father, Richard Gun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix)

Portia’s refusal to value Varley and to pay her more for her work and efforts caused the latter to leave the Featheringtons and take a position at Penwood House. Portia and Varley later reconciled, solving the damage from the maid wars.

Alice Mondrich became the lady-in-waiting for Queen Charlotte, appointed by Lady Danbury. She played a role in helping Sophie and Benedict.

