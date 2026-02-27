With part 2 of Bridgerton season four out, Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek’s story is now complete. The artsy second son and the maid who became the lady in silver for one night found each other, and all eight episodes are available to stream. Here’s how their love story concluded.

How Benedict Bridgerton & Sophie Baek’s Forbidden Romance Finally Found Closure

Part one of Bridgerton season four ends with Benedict Bridgerton asking Sophie to be his mistress. Shocked, she flees and starts avoiding him while he waits for an answer. He later realizes that while his offer was his way of wanting to be with her within societal norms, it was a humiliating offer for Sophie.

Benedict confesses his feelings for Sophie and tells her that he loves her, and that is why he made that offer. The two get intimate, and she fears she might be pregnant when her menstrual cycle gets delayed. But her fears were wrong, as it was a false alarm. Sophie worries that they have no future.

Despite Benedict’s reassurances, she tells him how she is not the right fit for a nobleman, and she does not want to hide away from society or give birth to illegitimate children, knowing what it feels like to be shunned for the same. Benedict struggles to realize what this romance could mean for his family.

Kathani and Anthony return from India with their firstborn child and heir, Edmund Bridgerton, named after his grandfather. Francesca’s husband, John Stirling, dies while Araminta frames Sophie for theft, plotting to see her jailed. Benedict finds out that Sophie was the lady in silver all along.

He rushes to save Sophie from being convicted of a crime she never committed. Sophie searches for her father’s will and finds out that Araminta not only lied to him but also stole her dowry. Violet and Benedict confront Araminta and force her to claim that Sophie is officially a lady of Penwood House.

The queen realizes that the stories of Sophie being a maid and now being a lady of Penwood House don’t match, but she goes along and blesses the union between her and Benedict. Days after Penelope announced that she was returning as Lady Whistledown, a new author for the same pops up.

It remains to be seen who the new scandal sheet writer is. Violet tells Marcus she wants to enjoy her independence rather than get tied down in a marriage with him, and the two part ways amicably. Benedict and Sophie get married at their special cottage, with most of their family in attendance.

