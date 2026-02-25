Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice remains one of the most adapted classics in film and television. The timeless story is being adapted once again, this time into a six-part period drama series for Netflix.

Author-screenwriter Dolly Alderton and director Euros Lyn will helm the project, set to premiere in 2026. The show’s teaser was recently released. Here are the actors we expect to form the cast, along with other information we know about the adaptation so far.

Pride And Prejudice Netflix: Cast

The show’s cast will feature Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden as Fitzwilliam Darcy, Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennet, Rufus Sewell as Mr. Bennet, Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet, Rhea Norwood as Lydia Bennet, Hopey Parish as Mary Bennet, and Hollie Avery as Kitty Bennet.

They will be joined by Jamie Demetriou as Mr. Collins, Daryl McCormack as Mr. Bingley, Louis Partridge as Mr. Wickham, Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley, Fiona Shaw as Catherine de Bourgh, Sebastian Armesto as Mr. Gardiner, Anjana Vasan as Mrs. Gardiner, and Rosie Cavaliero as Lady Lucas.

Other cast members include Saffron Coomber as Mrs. Hurst, James Dryden as Mr. Hurst, Justin Edwards as Sir William Lucas, James Northcote as Colonel Forster, Eloise Webb as Harriet Forster, and Isabella Sermon as Georgiana Darcy.

What We Know About The Upcoming Netflix Adaptation

Dolly Alderton told Netflix that once every generation, a group of people gets to retell the story of Pride and Prejudice, and the team is lucky to be part of it. Calling the novel “the blueprint for romantic comedy,” she said the adaptation will see familiar and fresh ways of bringing the book to life.

The screenwriter praised the book’s themes and noted that it offers the opportunity to examine the complexities of love, family, friendship, and society. This new adaptation thus reintroduces the nuanced and complicated characters to old and new readers and viewers of the story.

The series is set to premiere this year. However, a definite date has not yet been disclosed.

Pride And Prejudice Teaser

