Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman are set for their upcoming film titled The Roses, a dark comedy based on the novel The War of the Roses. The film explores the messy, hilarious, and heartbreaking dynamics of marriage through the eyes of Theo and Ivy Rose. The Roses is directed by Jay Roach and slated to hit theaters on August 29, 2025.

Benedict Cumberbatch & Olivia Colman Reveal The Real Secrets To A Lasting Marriage

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman-starrer The Roses is a deeply relatable story that mirrors the messy, beautiful, and unpredictable truths of married life. The duo, starring as Theo and Ivy Rose, shared the secret ingredients of marriage.

Olivia Colman believes that a mix of romance and reality defines long-term relationships. While talking to The Guardian, she said, “Love is great. But then one of you will be dog-tired and doing the bins,” further adding that the marriage isn’t built on grand gestures but on the small, often unglamorous moments that keep two people connected.

For Benedict Cumberbatch, marriage is about balance. He says, “You can’t live in the constant high of a wedding day or the sweep of a romantic film. Real love is what happens when you’re exhausted, when someone picks up the slack, or when you both laugh at how chaotic life is.”

Colman agrees, pointing out that marriage is less about perfection and more about persistence. “You just keep showing up for each other. One day it’s them doing the bins, the next it’s you. You get tired, you bicker — but you also laugh, and that’s what gets you through.” She adds that humor, above all, is the glue: “If you can laugh together, you’re already winning.”

The Roses will be released by Searchlight Pictures in the US on August 29, 2025, offering audiences a relatable, darkly comedic take on marriage.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day – How Tom Holland’s Earnings Grew With Every Peter Parker Role In Marvel Films?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News