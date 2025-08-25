In the past few years, Tom Holland has emerged as one of the most successful stars in Hollywood cinema. One of the most contributing factors to his success was his introduction in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man series. Holland’s arrival as Peter Parker and in the Spider suit has generated major buzz, especially as his face brings a fresh value to the iconic superhero character. In this article, let’s look at the massive jump in Tom Holland’s earnings as Spider-Man till his upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Tom Holland’s earning in Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees an incredible jump

Tom Holland has already made six appearances as Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe. This started with his presence in Captain America: Civil War (2016). According to The Direct reports, the Hollywood star has reportedly earned $250K for his role in that film.

Following this, Spider-Man: Homecoming was released in 2017, where Tom’s earnings doubled to $500K. In 2018, the Uncharted star was part of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), where his earnings jumped to $3 million. This means he got an increase of around $2.50 million in his salary as Spider-Man.

In Avengers: Endgame, the character of Spider-Man is a crucial element as Tony Stark builds the time machine to get Peter Parker back. Tom was reportedly paid $3 million for that film, similar to his remuneration for Infinity War.

Following this, Spider-Man: Far from Home in 2019 gave around $4 Million to Holland and a gigantic $10 Million for No Way Home, where Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appeared in the superhero character.

tom holland has been in FOUR billion dollar movies and he’s only 24 pic.twitter.com/obJGoVy6VJ — cady (@ruespeter) April 25, 2021

What’s Tom Holland’s Salary in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

The upcoming film in the Spider-Man universe is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026, and is part of Marvel’s Phase 6. Reports revealed that Tom Holland’s salary ranges from $20 to $25 million. If reports are true, then Tom once again gets an incredible jump in his remuneration for his super-hero gimmick, as it almost doubles from his pay in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

